IMMIGRATION

Sweden launches census plan: ‘We have lost control of who lives in our country’

Sweden's government, together with the far-right Sweden Democrats, have announced plans for what they claim will be first national census in more than 30 years, with officials potentially checking up on apartments in 'high risk areas'.

Published: 30 March 2023 13:38 CEST
Sweden's Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson and the Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson announce plans to improve the register of who is living in Sweden and where. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Under the plan, announced in a press release on Thursday, the Swedish Tax Agency is being given an addition 500m kronor to attempt to get a better grasp of how many people are living in Sweden and to propose additional measures that can be taken to improve Sweden’s population register by September. 

Sweden’s finance minister, Elisabeth Svantesson, said at a press conference that the Tax Agency would not be sending out teams to check up on every single address. 

“Quite a lot of doors are going to end up getting knocked on, but we can’t do that everywhere. It’s not an effective use of taxpayer’s money,” she said. “A lot of different tools are going to be needed and we are going to give them to the Tax Agency. If they need more tools, they can come back to us and we’ll give them to them.” 

Sweden held its last official census in 1990, with a questionnaire sent out to every address in the country, since when it has used a registration-based system to monitor the population. 

Under the registration-based system, each individual is required to be folkbokförd, registered in the population database held by the the Swedish Tax Agency, if they want to access government services, health, and welfare. 

But the Sweden Democrats have long argued that this means people living in Sweden without any right to residency are not counted in the population register, and it secured a commitment to hold a census as part of the Tidö Agreement it reached in October with the three government parties. 

“As a result of decades of irresponsible migration policies, we have lost control of how many people and which people are living in our country,” Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson, said at a press conference alongside Svantesson. 

“A tradition which has lasted for hundreds of years” in Sweden, of maintaining an orderly population register was under threat, he added, posing a risk that the welfare system will be undermined by fraud. 

Illegal immigrants, he said “can be exploited by employers” and “exploited by criminals”, in what was “a gigantic problem” for society. 

He said that the Tax Agency would be encouraged to check up on “high risk areas”, and to carry out identity controls, but said it would be up to them if they wanted to do this by visiting actual addresses. 

“Whether they do that by knocking on doors or by some other method is up to them,” he said. 

Svantesson said that the government hoped that the exercise would bring a higher quality population register. 

“My aim is that during this mandate period we will have a much better grip on who is in the country and that all the people are living where they are supposed to be,” she said.

IMMIGRATION

Swedish Migration Agency boss admits confusing ‘patchwork’ of rules

Mikael Ribbenvik, the outgoing Director General of the Swedish Migration Agency, has acknowledged that Sweden's migration rules are a messy "patchwork", saying that he understands why applicants are confused.

Published: 17 March 2023 10:38 CET
In an interview with the Sydsvenskan newspaper, Ribbenvik, who will end his 24-year career at the Migration Agency in May, complained that migration legislation had become ever more complicated and confusing over the past decade as a result of a series of coalition governments where different parties have “sought to cram in all their pet issues”. 

Since the refugee crisis in 2015, there has been the temporary migration law from 2016, which made temporary residency the default for asylum seekers, and then the two ‘gymnasium laws’, which he described as “half-amnesties”. 

The two laws opened the way for people who had come to Sweden as unaccompanied child asylum seekers and whose asylum application had been rejected to stay if they finished upper secondary school and got a job. 

Now, Ribbenvik worried, a new barrage of new laws from the three-party right wing government and their far-right backers, the Sweden Democrats, risked making the system even more complicated. 

“The legislation is starting to become too complicated for anyone to understand. It’s absolutely impossible to explain in the media, because you don’t have the time,” he told the newspaper. “We need to have our absolutely smartest migration people in our legal unit to work everything out.” 

When the new government announced its intention to phase out permanent residency, the agency’s phones were deluged with worried calls from permanent residency holders. 

Ribbenvik summarised the message to Sydsvenskan as: “OK, you can stay… no, you can’t stay.”

“I have a great amount of understanding for the confusion this has caused,” he said. “Debate articles attack the Migration Agency, and we’re an easy target. But this is a consequence of the legislation there has been in recent years.” 

After Sweden’s government announced that Ribbenvik’s contract was not going to be extended, Björn Söder, a Sweden Democrat MP and member of the parliament’s defence committee, celebrated the decision. 

“Time to tidy up Agency Sweden,” Söder wrote on Twitter. “Kick the asylum activists out of the agency.”

In the Sydsvenskan interview, Ribbenvik characterised himself as a “proud bureaucrat”, who was apolitical and saw his role as enacting the orders of politicians in the best way possible. He didn’t join the agency because of a passion for immigration issues, but because he needed a part-time job while he finished his law degree, he said. 

“I read now that I’m a Director-General appointed by the Social Democrats. So am I going to be politicised now, right at the end? Because I never have been before.” 

Very often, he said, attacks like Söder’s “say nothing about the accused, but a lot about the accuser”. 

He did say, however, tell the newspaper that he had been surprised by how quickly the debate had shifted in Sweden from the days when most of the criticism the agency received came from those wanting more liberal treatment for asylum seekers to today, when they are accused of being too lenient. 

“As someone who’s worked here for 24 years, I’m stunned over how the debate has shifted in recent months, when the whole time I’ve been here, it’s been the opposite: ‘why do you analyse people’s language, why do you do age assessments?’. We’ve always been criticised from the other direction.”   

