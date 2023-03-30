Sweden launches census plan: ‘We have lost control of who lives in our country’

Under the plan, announced in a press release on Thursday, the Swedish Tax Agency is being given an addition 500m kronor to attempt to get a better grasp of how many people are living in Sweden and to propose additional measures that can be taken to improve Sweden’s population register by September.

Sweden’s finance minister, Elisabeth Svantesson, said at a press conference that the Tax Agency would not be sending out teams to check up on every single address.

“Quite a lot of doors are going to end up getting knocked on, but we can’t do that everywhere. It’s not an effective use of taxpayer’s money,” she said. “A lot of different tools are going to be needed and we are going to give them to the Tax Agency. If they need more tools, they can come back to us and we’ll give them to them.”

Sweden held its last official census in 1990, with a questionnaire sent out to every address in the country, since when it has used a registration-based system to monitor the population.

Under the registration-based system, each individual is required to be folkbokförd, registered in the population database held by the the Swedish Tax Agency, if they want to access government services, health, and welfare.

But the Sweden Democrats have long argued that this means people living in Sweden without any right to residency are not counted in the population register, and it secured a commitment to hold a census as part of the Tidö Agreement it reached in October with the three government parties.

“As a result of decades of irresponsible migration policies, we have lost control of how many people and which people are living in our country,” Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson, said at a press conference alongside Svantesson.

“A tradition which has lasted for hundreds of years” in Sweden, of maintaining an orderly population register was under threat, he added, posing a risk that the welfare system will be undermined by fraud.

Illegal immigrants, he said “can be exploited by employers” and “exploited by criminals”, in what was “a gigantic problem” for society.

He said that the Tax Agency would be encouraged to check up on “high risk areas”, and to carry out identity controls, but said it would be up to them if they wanted to do this by visiting actual addresses.

“Whether they do that by knocking on doors or by some other method is up to them,” he said.

Svantesson said that the government hoped that the exercise would bring a higher quality population register.

“My aim is that during this mandate period we will have a much better grip on who is in the country and that all the people are living where they are supposed to be,” she said.