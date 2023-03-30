Swedish summer train tickets now on sale... mostly

There is, however, a caveat. The train operator warned that it won’t be possible to book tickets on a number of departures. This is due in part to delays to the Swedish Transport Agency’s engineering works timetable, and in part due to “challenges with SJ’s own planning,” according to a press statement.
“We are around a month late with this ticket release compared to normal,” SJ’s head of press Tobbe Lundell said.
“But it’s important for our customers that we open up sales for most departures, that is to say, the departures we know that we will actually be able to run.”
