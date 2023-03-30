Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Thursday

Three Swedish cities top EU ranking for amphetamine use

For the third year in a row, the Swedish cities of Gävle, Sandviken and Söderhamn have topped an EU ranking that estimates the use of various drugs by testing concentrations in the wastewater.

The European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) every year asks 104 cities in 21 EU countries to collect samples of sewage water to help estimate the use of various drugs, with tests taken for this year’s study in the spring of 2022.

This year Gävle and Sandviken, topped the amphetamine ranking, followed by cities in Belgium and Germany, with usage increasing in both cities on previous years. Levels decreased in Söderhamn on previous years.

Cocaine use was highest in cities in Belgium, Spain and The Netherlands, while Cannabis levels were highest in Spain, The Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland, and MDMA.

Swedish vocabulary: avloppsvatten – wastewater

Government launched inquiry into language requirement for workers in elderly care

Sweden’s government has launched a government inquiry into whether people working with the elderly should have to demonstrate a certain level of Swedish, with the welfare minister Anna Tenje saying she did not believe such a demand would make it harder to recruit workers.

“For us, it’s very important that the elderly should be able to understand and make themselves understood both when they encounter staff on home visits or at an elderly care facility,” she said at a press conference to announce the inquiry.

Bringing in such a language requirement for elderly care was one of the points in the Tidö Agreement between the three government parties and the far-right Sweden Democrats.

At the press conference, Linda Lindberg, the Sweden Democrats’ welfare spokesperson claimed that care workers in Sweden had been reported to have brushed the teeth of elderly people with hand lotion as a direct consequence of poor Swedish.

Swedish vocabulary: en personalbrist – a labour shortage

Hungary calls on Sweden to address ‘grievances’ to end Nato spat

Hungary called on Sweden to “clear the air” and address “an ample amount of grievances” on Wednesday for parliament to ratify the Nordic country’s Nato accession.

Hungary and Turkey are the only Nato members yet to approve Sweden’s bid to join the world’s most powerful defence alliance.

Finland and Sweden ended decades of military non-alignment and decided to join the alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Hungarian parliament, dominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s right-wing Fidesz party, ratified Finland’s Nato membership on Monday after months of diplomatically charged delay.

Fidesz said it would decide about backing Sweden’s admission to the military alliance at a later date.

“In the case of Sweden, there is an ample amount of grievances that need to be addressed before the country’s admission is ratified,” Orbán’s spokesman Zoltán Kovács wrote on his blog.

Swedish vocabulary: att rensa luften – to clear the air

Sweden summons Russian ambassador after threats over Nato bid

Sweden said on Wednesday it was summoning the Russian ambassador after he said the country and neighbouring Finland would become a “legitimate target” of retaliatory measures” – including military ones – if they join Nato.

The Nordic neighbours ended decades of military non-alignment last May when they decided to join the Atlantic alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Finland and Sweden will become “legitimate targets” of Russian “retaliatory measures” once they join Nato, Russian ambassador Viktor Tatarintsev warned on Tuesday.

But Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said “the Ministry for Foreign Affairs would summon the Russian ambassador to make a clear statement against this blatant attempt at influence. “Sweden’s security policy is determined by Sweden — no one else,” Billström added. Swedish vocabulary: att kalla upp – to summon

Swedish mortgage holders ‘under most financial strain in 12 years

People with mortgages are seeing more strain on their finances than at any time in the last 12 years, Sweden’s financial stability watchdog has said in a new report, although it says that the majority of people taking out new mortgages still have some wiggle room in their personal finances.

The new report from Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FI) found that the proportion of income mortgage holders were paying out in interest payment had almost tripled between 2021 and 2022, reaching 12 percent of disposable income.

“In twelve years, we haven’t seen households under so much pressure as we do now,” FI’s General Director Daniel Barr said at a press conference announcing the report. “Pressure has increased on households and will continue to do so throughout the year.”

Swedish vocabulary: den disponibla inkomsten – disposable income