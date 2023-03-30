Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Thursday

Government launches inquiry into language requirement for elderly care workers, Swedish cities top EU amphetamine ranking, Hungary calls on Sweden to address grievances to win Nato backing, and Sweden summons Russian envoy over threats. Here's some of the day's news from Sweden.

Published: 30 March 2023 08:33 CEST
Police in 2016 found this consignment of 50kg of amphetamine in a truck being driven over the Öresund Bridge from Denmark. Photo: Swedish Police

Three Swedish cities top EU ranking for amphetamine use 

For the third year in a row, the Swedish cities of Gävle, Sandviken and Söderhamn have topped an EU ranking that estimates the use of various drugs by testing concentrations in the wastewater. 

The European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) every year asks 104 cities in 21 EU countries to collect samples of sewage water to help estimate the use of various drugs, with tests taken for this year’s study in the spring of 2022. 

This year Gävle and Sandviken, topped the amphetamine ranking, followed by cities in Belgium and Germany, with usage increasing in both cities on previous years. Levels decreased in Söderhamn on previous years. 

Cocaine use was highest in cities in Belgium, Spain and The Netherlands, while Cannabis levels were highest in Spain, The Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland, and MDMA. 

Swedish vocabulary: avloppsvatten – wastewater

Government launched inquiry into language requirement for workers in elderly care

Sweden’s government has launched a government inquiry into whether people working with the elderly should have to demonstrate a certain level of Swedish, with the welfare minister Anna Tenje saying she did not believe such a demand would make it harder to recruit workers. 

“For us, it’s very important that the elderly should be able to understand and make themselves understood both when they encounter staff on home visits or at an elderly care facility,” she said at a press conference to announce the inquiry. 

Bringing in such a language requirement for elderly care was one of the points in the Tidö Agreement between the three government parties and the far-right Sweden Democrats. 

At the press conference, Linda Lindberg, the Sweden Democrats’ welfare spokesperson claimed that care workers in Sweden had been reported to have brushed the teeth of elderly people with hand lotion as a direct consequence of poor Swedish.

Swedish vocabulary: en personalbrist – a labour shortage

Hungary calls on Sweden to address ‘grievances’ to end Nato spat

Hungary called on Sweden to “clear the air” and address “an ample amount of grievances” on Wednesday for parliament to ratify the Nordic country’s Nato accession.

Hungary and Turkey are the only Nato members yet to approve Sweden’s bid to join the world’s most powerful defence alliance.

Finland and Sweden ended decades of military non-alignment and decided to join the alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Hungarian parliament, dominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s right-wing Fidesz party, ratified Finland’s Nato membership on Monday after months of diplomatically charged delay.

Fidesz said it would decide about backing Sweden’s admission to the military alliance at a later date.

“In the case of Sweden, there is an ample amount of grievances that need to be addressed before the country’s admission is ratified,” Orbán’s spokesman Zoltán Kovács wrote on his blog.

Swedish vocabulary: att rensa luften – to clear the air

Sweden summons Russian ambassador after threats over Nato bid

Sweden said on Wednesday it was summoning the Russian ambassador after he said the country and neighbouring Finland would become a “legitimate target” of retaliatory measures” – including military ones – if they join Nato.

The Nordic neighbours ended decades of military non-alignment last May when they decided to join the Atlantic alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Finland and Sweden will become “legitimate targets” of Russian “retaliatory measures” once they join Nato, Russian ambassador Viktor Tatarintsev warned on Tuesday.

But Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said “the Ministry for Foreign Affairs would summon the Russian ambassador to make a clear statement against this blatant attempt at influence.

“Sweden’s security policy is determined by Sweden — no one else,” Billström added.

Swedish vocabulary: att kalla upp – to summon

Swedish mortgage holders ‘under most financial strain in 12 years

People with mortgages are seeing more strain on their finances than at any time in the last 12 years, Sweden’s financial stability watchdog has said in a new report, although it says that the majority of people taking out new mortgages still have some wiggle room in their personal finances.

The new report from Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FI) found that the proportion of income mortgage holders were paying out in interest payment had almost tripled between 2021 and 2022, reaching 12 percent of disposable income. 

“In twelve years, we haven’t seen households under so much pressure as we do now,” FI’s General Director Daniel Barr said at a press conference announcing the report. “Pressure has increased on households and will continue to do so throughout the year.”

Swedish vocabulary: den disponibla inkomsten – disposable income

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Climate Council condemns government for increasing emissions, Social Democrats call for more electricity price compensation, Sweden's football coach apologises for outburst. Here's some of the news from Sweden on Wednesday.

Published: 29 March 2023 09:09 CEST
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Climate Council warns new government policies ‘could lead to rising emissions’ 

The Swedish Climate Policy Council, the independent body set up to judge Sweden’s climate policies, has warned that the current climate politics of Sweden’s new right-wing government “will lead to rising emissions of greenhouse gases in our country”, condemning the shift in policy as both “striking and serious”. 

“Pushing out reductions in emissions into the future will have significant climate, economic, ecological and social consequences. Bold climate policies are required right now,” Cecilia Hermansson, the council’s chair, said in a press release. 

The council said that Swedish climate policy had already “lost tempo” under the former Social Democrat government, with the changes announced by the three-party alliance which replaced them likely to increase emissions. 

“Sweden has lost momentum at the same time as the EU strengthened its climate policies during 2022, the year of the energy crisis,” she said. 

The Council, set up under the 2017 Climate Law, is tasked with investigating whether the government’s policies put the country on track to reach its goal of net zero climate emissions by 2045, and 63 percent lower than 1990 levels by 2030. Currently, Sweden’s emissions are 33 percent below 1990 levels. 

Swedish vocab: styrfarten – momentum (literally, steering speed)

Social Democrats call for government to prepare for electricity support in 2024

The opposition Social Democrats have called on the government to submit a request to the EU to allow electricity consumers to receive further paybacks from the bottleneck fees paid to Sweden’s grid operator in 2024 as well as 2023. 

“The government should make sure that that these important measures for Sweden can also continue into the future,” Fredrik Olovsson, the Social Democrats’ energy spokesperson, told the TT newswire, warning of further price shocks next winter. 

He pointed out that the EU’s crisis measures that allowed Sweden to pay out from bottleneck fees was only temporary and would stop to apply from this December. 

Swedish vocab: viktiga åtgärder – important measures

Sweden’s football coach apologises after post-match row on live television

The Swedish national football team won a Euros qualifying match on Monday night. However, that’s been completely overshadowed by national team trainer Janne Andersson storming out of a post-match interview in a huff. 

Andersson, the trainer of the Swedish national football team, stormed out of a post-match interview in a huff after Sweden’s 5-0 win against Azerbaijan in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Monday.

The storm-out was due to a spat with Bojan Djordjic, a member of Viaplay’s expert panel and a former professional footballer for clubs such as Manchester United and Stockholm club AIK.

Swedish vocab: ett bråk – a quarrel

