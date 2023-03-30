For members
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Thursday
Government launches inquiry into language requirement for elderly care workers, Swedish cities top EU amphetamine ranking, Hungary calls on Sweden to address grievances to win Nato backing, and Sweden summons Russian envoy over threats. Here's some of the day's news from Sweden.
Published: 30 March 2023 08:33 CEST
Police in 2016 found this consignment of 50kg of amphetamine in a truck being driven over the Öresund Bridge from Denmark. Photo: Swedish Police
