For members
IMMIGRATION
EXPLAINED: Is Sweden really going to mount a ‘large-scale national census’?
Sweden's government on Thursday announced plans for an "improved population register through a census". But to what extent is this the "large scale national census" agreed with the far-right Sweden Democrats?
Published: 31 March 2023 09:26 CEST
Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson speaking at the press conference announcing measures to improve the population register on Thursday. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
IMMIGRATION
Sweden launches census plan: ‘We have lost control of who lives in our country’
Sweden's government, together with the far-right Sweden Democrats, have announced plans for what they claim will be first national census in more than 30 years, with officials potentially checking up on apartments in 'high risk areas'.
Published: 30 March 2023 13:38 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments