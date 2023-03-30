Read news from:
IMMIGRATION

EXPLAINED: Is Sweden really going to mount a ‘large-scale national census’?

Sweden's government on Thursday announced plans for an "improved population register through a census". But to what extent is this the "large scale national census" agreed with the far-right Sweden Democrats?

Published: 31 March 2023 09:26 CEST
Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson speaking at the press conference announcing measures to improve the population register on Thursday. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

In the Tidö Agreement, the three government parties agreed with the Sweden Democrats to “prepare a large-scale national census”. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson then said as he announced his government’s plans that “a census shall be carried out and coordination numbers which are not confirmed will be recalled”.  

After the announcement on Thursday, the Sweden Democrat party’s twitter account tweeted out an interview with the party leader Jimmie Åkesson carried out by its own Riks TV propaganda channel, titled, “This is why Sweden needs a population census.” 

“No one knows how big the shadow society is,” he said ominously. “People talk about between 20,000 to 50,000 people but it’s probably much larger than that. No one knows and that’s why it’s important to get a proper picture.” 

But nothing in the announcement made on Thursday suggests that there will even be a questionnaire-based census like the last one carried out in 1990, let alone a physical census involving officials going door-to-door. 

So what does the announcement actually mean? 

The Swedish Tax Agency has been instructed to propose new methods which would enable it to develop a “national situation report” and to propose methods that would enable it to improve the population register genom folkräkning, meaning “through a census”, or perhaps just “through counting people”. 

According to the press release, the tax agency’s tasks will include an attempt to estimate the number of people who have coordination numbers but are not included in the population register and the number of people who are living in Sweden “both with and without permission”. 

The agency is instructed to work together with the Migration Agency, the police, and Statistics Sweden to develop “methods which will enable a national situation report to be presented”. This national situation report will describe the “practices, risks, and groups of people who operate in Sweden, with or without permission, and their impact on society”. 

In a separate measure, the government has changed the “notification obligations” for the police, the Migration Agency and, in some cases, the Säpo security police, so that they need to inform the Tax Agency when asylum or residency applications have been rejected, when people have been ordered to leave Sweden, or when people’s residency permits have been revoked. 

So is it a census? 

A census is commonly understood as being a big national project, a little like an election, where everyone is counted over a few months or the course of a year. 

When Åkesson was asked when the census would begin, he said that it already had, as extra funding had already started to go to the Tax Agency so it could devote more efforts to estimating how many people there are in Sweden who are not in the population register. 

This indicates that it is not a census in the way most people would understand it. 

“This is not a census, whatever you try and call it,” Gunnar Andersson, professor of demography at Stockholm University, told SVT. “You could possible say that it is an extension of the system of population registration and an attempt to find people who are not part of the registered population through random checks here and there.”

According to the opposition Social Democrats, the measures aren’t even the government’s own. 

Niklas Karlsson, the Social Democrat chair of the parliament’s Committee on Taxation, told The Local in a written statement that the policies announced were in fact proposals made by the Social Democrats and left over from when they were in government. 

“There is nothing to do but welcome the Sweden Democrats and the government back to reality, and it is good that they have abandoned their fantasies about an enormously costly and ineffective census,” he said. 

Statistics Sweden, which is responsible for Sweden’s population register, has long argued that the existing registration-based approach is the most efficient way of monitoring how many people live in the country. 

In the Q&A section on the population registry, the agency is dismissive of the idea of a door-to-door checks. 

“It is extremely unclear how this would be done, what results it would generate and how these would be used,” it says of the door-knocking approach. “It’s hard to judge as no literal census has been carried out in Sweden in modern times.”

So will Swedish officials be raiding properties across Sweden to check who lives there? 

At the press conference, both Svantesson and Åkesson suggested they might

“Quite a lot of doors are going to end up getting knocked on, but we can’t do that everywhere. It’s not an effective use of taxpayer’s money,” Svantesson said at the press conference.

She told SVT that the tax agency would focus on risk areas, such as Sweden’s so-called ‘vulnerable areas’, with a high immigrant population. 

“In Örebro where I live, there are, for example, a lot of people that live in Vivalla, but not so many who are registered as living there. That’s a clear example of a risk area, but there are more,” she said. 

Åkesson, meanwhile, said that it would be “up to the Tax agency” whether it felt it was necessary to physically visit apartments in these areas to check who was living there. 

IMMIGRATION

Sweden launches census plan: ‘We have lost control of who lives in our country’

Sweden's government, together with the far-right Sweden Democrats, have announced plans for what they claim will be first national census in more than 30 years, with officials potentially checking up on apartments in 'high risk areas'.

Published: 30 March 2023 13:38 CEST
Under the plan, announced in a press release on Thursday, the Swedish Tax Agency is being given an addition 500 million kronor to attempt to get a better grasp of how many people are living in Sweden and to propose additional measures that can be taken to improve Sweden’s population register by September. 

Sweden’s finance minister, Elisabeth Svantesson, said at a press conference that the Tax Agency would not be sending out teams to check up on every single address, meaning planned actions fall short of what many would classify as a census. 

“Quite a lot of doors are going to end up getting knocked on, but we can’t do that everywhere. It’s not an effective use of taxpayer’s money,” she said. “A lot of different tools are going to be needed and we are going to give them to the Tax Agency. If they need more tools, they can come back to us and we’ll give them to them.” 

Sweden held its last official census in 1990, with a questionnaire sent out to every address in the country. Since then, it has used a registration-based system to monitor the population. 

Under the registration-based system, each individual is required to be folkbokförd — registered in the population database held by the the Swedish Tax Agency — if they want to access government services, health, and welfare. This database is then used to estimate the number of people living in the country. 

But the Sweden Democrats have long argued that this means people living in Sweden without any right to residency are not counted. The party secured a commitment to hold a census as part of the Tidö Agreement it reached in October with the three government parties. 

“As a result of decades of irresponsible migration policies, we have lost control of how many people and which people are living in our country,” Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson said at a press conference alongside Svantesson. 

“A tradition which has lasted for hundreds of years” in Sweden, of maintaining an orderly population register, was under threat, he said.

This creates a risk that the welfare system can be undermined by widespread fraud, with illegal immigrants “exploited by employers” and “exploited by criminals”, in what was “a gigantic problem” for society. 

The opposition Social Democrats said that the plans announced fell far short of the census promised under the Tidö Agreement, arguing that this was a positive development. 

“There is nothing to do but welcome the Sweden Democrats and the government to reality and it is good that they have abandoned their fantasies about an enormously cost and ineffective census,” Niklas Karlsson, the Social Democrat chair of the parliament’s Committee on Taxation told The Local in a written statement. 

He said that the policies announced by the government in fact followed the Social Democrats’ own proposals to “bring some order to the population registry”. 

“What Svantesson and Åkesson presented today is legislation that we Social Democrats proposed when we were in government,” he continued. “We should have a cast iron knowledge of who lives in Sweden and that everyone is registered where they are in fact living.” 

Even Åkesson did not commit to door-to-door checks, saying that the Tax Agency would be encouraged to check up on “high risk areas”, and to carry out identity controls, but that it would be up to them if they wanted to do this by visiting addresses. 

“Whether they do that by knocking on doors or by some other method is up to them,” he said. 

Svantesson said that the government hoped that the exercise would lead a higher quality population register. 

“My aim is that during this mandate period we will have a much better grip on who is in the country and that all the people are living where they are supposed to be,” she said.

