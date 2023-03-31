For members
NATO
KEY POINTS: Five things you need to know about Sweden and Nato
After decades of staying out of military alliances, Finland and neighbouring Sweden announced bids to join Nato in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. Here are five things to know about the two countries' membership bids.
Published: 31 March 2023 16:32 CEST
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson address a joint press conference in Stockholm on March 7, 2023. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments