Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Friday

Inquiry calls for better access to digital payments, electricity support 'worsened inflation', Turkey votes to ratify Finland's Nato membership, and Sweden's government launches 'census'. Here's the some of the day's news from Sweden.

Published: 31 March 2023 08:33 CEST
An elderly woman looks at the Swish payment app while doing a crossword. Photo: Caisa Rasmussen/TT

Inquiry calls for action on “1m adults” without access to digital payments

A government inquiry into digital payments has called for “more people to get access to digital payments”, with actions required to help the roughly 1m adults who, because they do not have a personal number, or because of age or disability, do not have access to digital payment systems. 

Anna Kinberg-Batra, the former Moderate Party leader tasked with leading the inquiry, has called for the government to set up its own digital identity system which might make it easier for those currently excluded from systems like Swish, BankID, and Klarna. 

Swedish vocabulary: att få tillgång – to get access 

Government’s electricity price compensation ‘worsened inflation’: central bank chief 

The decision of Sweden’s government to pay out 55 billion kronor to electricity consumers in compensation for high prices made inflation worse over the last month, Erik Thedéen, director of Sweden’s Riksbank central bank, has told state broadcaster SVT in an interview. 

“Yes, if they hadn’t done that, inflation would have been a little lower,” he said, adding that the bank would also have been able to keep interest rates a little lower without the so-called elstöd package. 

“We have chosen not to criticise this. It was anyway the case this was hitting certain households extremely hard, so it was something we decided not to criticise at that point.” 

Swedish vocab: utbetalningar – payouts

Finland’s Nato states now ratified by all 30 member states, leaving Sweden alone

Turkey on Thursday became the final Nato nation to ratify Finland’s membership of the US-led defence alliance in the
wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Lawmakers unanimously backed the Nordic country’s accession two weeks after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan publicly blessed the bid.

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the ratification, saying on Twitter it would “make the whole Nato family stronger and safer.”

Turkey’s approval leaves Finland — which has a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia — with only a few technical steps before it becomes the 31st member of the world’s most powerful military bloc.

Officials expect the process to be completed as early as next week. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto thanked Nato’s member states for “their trust and support.”

“Finland will be a strong and capable ally, committed to the security of the alliance,” he said in a statement released on Twitter.

Finland and its neighbour Sweden ended decades of military nonalignment and decided to join Nato last May.

Sweden launches census plan: ‘We have lost control of who lives in our country’

Sweden’s government, together with the far-right Sweden Democrats, have announced plans for what they claim will be first national census in more than 30 years, with officials potentially checking up on apartments in ‘high risk areas’.

Under the plan, announced in a press release on Thursday, the Swedish Tax Agency is being given an addition 500 million kronor to attempt to get a better grasp of how many people are living in Sweden and to propose additional measures that can be taken to improve Sweden’s population register by September.

Sweden’s finance minister, Elisabeth Svantesson, said at a press conference that the Tax Agency would not be sending out teams to check up on every single address, meaning planned actions fall short of what many would classify as a census.

“Quite a lot of doors are going to end up getting knocked on, but we can’t do that everywhere. It’s not an effective use of taxpayer’s money,” she said. “A lot of different tools are going to be needed and we are going to give them to the Tax Agency. If they need more tools, they can come back to us and we’ll give them to them.”

Sweden held its last official census in 1990, with a questionnaire sent out to every address in the country. Since then, it has used a registration-based system to monitor the population.

The opposition Social Democrats said that, despite, the headline, the announcement in reality showed that the parties had shelved the idea of holding a new census. 

“There is nothing to do but welcome the Sweden Democrats and the government to reality and it is good that they have abandoned their fantasies about an enormously cost and ineffective census,” Niklas Karlsson, the Social Democrat chair of the parliament’s Committee on Taxation told The Local in a written statement. 

Swedish vocabulary: fölräkning – census

Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Government launches inquiry into language requirement for elderly care workers, Swedish cities top EU amphetamine ranking, Hungary calls on Sweden to address grievances to win Nato backing, and Sweden summons Russian envoy over threats. Here's some of the day's news from Sweden.

Published: 30 March 2023 08:33 CEST
Three Swedish cities top EU ranking for amphetamine use 

For the third year in a row, the Swedish cities of Gävle, Sandviken and Söderhamn have topped an EU ranking that estimates the use of various drugs by testing concentrations in waste water. 

The European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) every year asks 104 cities in 21 EU countries to collect samples of sewage water to help estimate the use of various drugs, with tests taken for this year’s study in the spring of 2022. 

This year Gävle and Sandviken topped the amphetamine ranking, followed by cities in Belgium and Germany, with usage increasing in both cities on previous years. Levels decreased in Söderhamn on previous years. 

Cocaine use was highest in cities in Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands, while cannabis levels were highest in Spain, the Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland.

Swedish vocabulary: avloppsvatten – wastewater

Government launched inquiry into language requirement for workers in elderly care

Sweden’s government has launched a government inquiry into whether people working with the elderly should have to demonstrate a certain level of Swedish, with the welfare minister Anna Tenje saying she did not believe such a demand would make it harder to recruit workers. 

“For us, it’s very important that the elderly should be able to understand and make themselves understood both when they encounter staff on home visits or at an elderly care facility,” she said at a press conference to announce the inquiry. 

Bringing in such a language requirement for elderly care was one of the points in the Tidö Agreement between the three government parties and the far-right Sweden Democrats. 

At the press conference, Linda Lindberg, the Sweden Democrats’ welfare spokesperson claimed that care workers in Sweden had been reported to have brushed the teeth of elderly people with hand lotion as a direct consequence of poor Swedish.

Swedish vocabulary: en personalbrist – a labour shortage

Hungary calls on Sweden to address ‘grievances’ to end Nato spat

Hungary called on Sweden to “clear the air” and address “an ample amount of grievances” on Wednesday for parliament to ratify the Nordic country’s Nato accession.

Hungary and Turkey are the only Nato members yet to approve Sweden’s bid to join the world’s most powerful defence alliance.

Finland and Sweden ended decades of military non-alignment and decided to join the alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Hungarian parliament, dominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s right-wing Fidesz party, ratified Finland’s Nato membership on Monday after months of diplomatically charged delay.

Fidesz said it would decide about backing Sweden’s admission to the military alliance at a later date.

“In the case of Sweden, there is an ample amount of grievances that need to be addressed before the country’s admission is ratified,” Orbán’s spokesman Zoltán Kovács wrote on his blog.

Swedish vocabulary: att rensa luften – to clear the air

Sweden summons Russian ambassador after threats over Nato bid

Sweden said on Wednesday it was summoning the Russian ambassador after he said the country and neighbouring Finland would become a “legitimate target” of retaliatory measures” – including military ones – if they join Nato.

The Nordic neighbours ended decades of military non-alignment last May when they decided to join the Atlantic alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Finland and Sweden will become “legitimate targets” of Russian “retaliatory measures” once they join Nato, Russian ambassador Viktor Tatarintsev warned on Tuesday.

But Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said “the Ministry for Foreign Affairs would summon the Russian ambassador to make a clear statement against this blatant attempt at influence.

“Sweden’s security policy is determined by Sweden — no one else,” Billström added.

Swedish vocabulary: att kalla upp – to summon

Swedish mortgage holders ‘under most financial strain in 12 years

People with mortgages are seeing more strain on their finances than at any time in the last 12 years, Sweden’s financial stability watchdog has said in a new report, although it says that the majority of people taking out new mortgages still have some wiggle room in their personal finances.

The new report from Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FI) found that the proportion of income mortgage holders were paying out in interest payment had almost tripled between 2021 and 2022, reaching 12 percent of disposable income. 

“In twelve years, we haven’t seen households under so much pressure as we do now,” FI’s General Director Daniel Barr said at a press conference announcing the report. “Pressure has increased on households and will continue to do so throughout the year.”

Swedish vocabulary: den disponibla inkomsten – disposable income

