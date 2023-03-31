For members
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Friday
Inquiry calls for better access to digital payments, electricity support 'worsened inflation', Turkey votes to ratify Finland's Nato membership, and Sweden's government launches 'census'. Here's the some of the day's news from Sweden.
Published: 31 March 2023 08:33 CEST
An elderly woman looks at the Swish payment app while doing a crossword. Photo: Caisa Rasmussen/TT
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Government launches inquiry into language requirement for elderly care workers, Swedish cities top EU amphetamine ranking, Hungary calls on Sweden to address grievances to win Nato backing, and Sweden summons Russian envoy over threats. Here's some of the day's news from Sweden.
Published: 30 March 2023 08:33 CEST
