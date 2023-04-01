Read news from:
SWEDEN IN FOCUS

LISTEN: Price wars, nudity, and why has Sweden gone cold on climate change?

In this week's episode: football interview sparks racism row; should Sweden follow Denmark's lead on Brexit Brits?; Nato updates; food price war; how comfortable are Swedes with nudity?; and why Sweden's climate watchdog is deeply critical of government policy.

Published: 1 April 2023 08:33 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange

This week we kick off with a few current talking points in Sweden: the weather’s still bitterly cold but at least the Easter break is coming up; why a post-match football interview sparked a racism row; and should Sweden follow Denmark’s lead on Brexit Brits?

As food prices hit record highs we look at why a price war has finally broken out in Sweden’s supermarkets. 

We discuss why Hungary is still keeping Sweden waiting on Nato as Finland forges ahead.

We talk about how comfortable Sweden is with nudity and whether attitudes have changed over time.

And finally we dig into a report this week from Sweden’s climate watchdog predicting that government policies will cause emissions to increase for the first time in two decades.

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

LISTEN: Swedish gangster rap, property market turbulence, and who’s Chris O’Neill?

In the latest episode of Sweden in Focus: why Sweden may soon find itself in court over its alleged climate inaction; Swedish gangster rap; the lowdown on Chris O’Neill, the British-American husband of Princess Madeleine; interview with the US ambassador; and property market forecast.

Published: 25 March 2023 08:31 CET
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange

This week we’re talking about why the Swedish state may soon find itself in court over its alleged climate inaction. 

After our chat with crime reporter Diamant Salihu a few weeks ago we go deeper on Swedish gangster rap and look at how close some of its most successful practitioners are to the gang violence they depict. 

We’ll give you some background on Chris O’Neill, the British-American husband of Princess Madeleine as the couple prepare to move back to Sweden. 

We have an interview with the United States’ ambassador to Sweden, Erik Ramanathan, about his impressions of Sweden and the strength of the countries’ bilateral relationship. 

And, finally, we’ll see what the forecast is like for the Swedish property market, and why foreigners are busy snapping up summer homes. 

