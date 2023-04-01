LISTEN: Price wars, nudity, and why has Sweden gone cold on climate change?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange.

This week we kick off with a few current talking points in Sweden: the weather’s still bitterly cold but at least the Easter break is coming up; why a post-match football interview sparked a racism row; and should Sweden follow Denmark’s lead on Brexit Brits?

As food prices hit record highs we look at why a price war has finally broken out in Sweden’s supermarkets.

We discuss why Hungary is still keeping Sweden waiting on Nato as Finland forges ahead.

We talk about how comfortable Sweden is with nudity and whether attitudes have changed over time.

And finally we dig into a report this week from Sweden’s climate watchdog predicting that government policies will cause emissions to increase for the first time in two decades.

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.

