If you’re travelling by rail

Sweden usually schedules railway maintenance work for national holidays, as fewer people are travelling to work, and Easter – with the arrival of warmer temperatures – tends to be the start of the rail works season in the southern half of the country.

Stockholm – Västerås

The railway between Stockholm City and Jakobsberg will be closed between 2am April 6th and 4.30am April 11th. This will affect people travelling both on the SL commuter trains within Stockholm and people travelling with SJ trains to Västerås.

There will be replacement buses.

Stockholm

In Stockholm, there’s also ongoing work north of the central station between April 3rd and 11th, but it shouldn’t affect travellers apart from the odd platform being closed.

Gothenburg – Malmö/Copenhagen

This route will be closed at Varberg from midnight April 7th to midnight April 11th. Any trains running through the town will be replaced by buses on this section.

The section between Ängelholm and Helsingborg is also closed from March 13th to noon April 10th, and Ängelholm station will be closed between 11.45pm April 6th to noon April 10th. North of Helsingborg, all trains to Gothenburg will be replaced by buses to Hede station, from which passengers can change to a commuter train to Gothenburg.

Gothenburg – Stockholm

The railway will be closed at Herrljunga from 2pm April 6th to 2pm April 10th. Trains will either be replaced by buses or take a different route, so it’s probably best to check what information you’ve received from the company operating your particular train.

Gothenburg

There will be closures on the Bohusbanan and Norge/Vänerbanan routes from midnight April 6th to 2pm April 10th due to works at Olskroken. Trains will either be cancelled or replaced by buses. It’s best to contact your train operator for specific information.

Karlstad – Kristinehamn

Buses will replace trains on this entire line between 10pm April 6th and 5am April 11th.

Örebro – Frövi

There’s ongoing maintenance work on this line from March-May, with temporary closures at level crossings resulting in road traffic being redirected.

Hallsberg – Degerön

The railway between Hallsberg and Motala will be closed from April 6th-11th. Trains will take a different route (possibly with a few changes) or be replaced by buses.

You can read more about rail works on the website of the Swedish Transport Administration or national railway operator SJ. Click the following links for the websites of the local public transport companies in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö.

If you’re travelling by car

Easter is one of Sweden’s busiest travel holidays, and traffic tends to be concentrated to a few days, rather than spread out as at Christmas and Midsummer.

That means queues should be expected. It’s good to plan your journey in advance, allow extra time and make stops to rest.

You can keep up to date with accidents and road works here.

The E4 road between Gävle and Tönnebro tends to be particularly busy as travellers head to and from the mountains for their Easter ski trip. To improve the flow of traffic and avoid accidents that could block the road, overtaking is as in previous years banned on this section on the following days:

April 5th, northbound traffic, 1pm-10pm

April 6th, northbound traffic, 1pm-10pm

April 9th, southbound traffic, 1pm-10pm

April 10th, southbound traffic, 1pm-10pm

If you’re flying

Swedavia, the company operating Sweden’s main airports, advises that travellers should arrive on time, check from which terminal their flight is set to depart, keep up to date with their flight via Swedavia’s app, and that people travelling with skis should first go to their check-in counter to get a tag and then to the special baggage drop-off.

If you’re travelling through Europe, it may be helpful to know that a strike in Germany, which has seen hundreds of flights being cancelled, is expected to be halted over Easter. In France however, unions have called for a day of “strong mobilisation” on April 6th.

There are no longer any negative Covid test or vaccine certificate requirements in place for foreign residents travelling to Sweden, regardless of the country of departure.