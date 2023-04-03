Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Parents remanded after dying girl taken to hospital

The parents of a seven-year-old girl in southern Sweden are being investigated on suspicion of gross neglect and assault, writes regional newspaper HD/Sydsvenskan.

The girl was taken to hospital in Lund after she had eaten distilled white vinegar, which is corrosive. She was described as dying, and suffering from heart and liver failure.

The parents, who deny the allegations, are suspected of having poisoned the girl. Their other children have been taken into social care.

Swedish vocabulary: white vinegar – ättika

New Swedish stats tell of shaky property market

Inflation and high interest rates are beginning to have an impact on the Swedish property market, where prices in the big cities had been on the rise – until now.

In March, property prices across Sweden fell on average 0.1 percent, according to new statistics from SBAB and Booli. Detached homes in Stockholm and Gothenburg saw prices fall the most, by 1.1 percent in Stockholm and 2 percent in Gothenburg.

Apartments, however, increased 1.2 percent in price.

SBAB believes that property prices will fall by 20 percent from their peak last spring. Detached homes already stand at -16.3 percent, whereas apartments are at -8.4 percent.

Swedish vocabulary: a detached home – en villa

New wage hike deal struck by Swedish unions

A new collective bargaining deal between employers and some of Sweden’s biggest industrial unions was struck just before the weekend, agreeing on an unusually high 4.1 percent nominal wage rise in 2023 and 3.3 in 2024.

The deal is significant because what the industrial unions agree tends to trickle down to the rest of the Swedish labour market. What they agree is often referred to as “the benchmark” and forms the basis of negotiations between employers and other unions.

Due to inflation, the agreement at least this year in fact represents a real pay cut. Here’s an article by The Local which explains why the unions pushed for this.

Swedish vocabulary: the benchmark – märket

What was that bright light last night in Sweden?

A so-called bolide – a very bright meteor – could be seen travelling a distance of up to 700 kilometres in the Swedish sky at 8.23pm on Sunday, reports the DN newspaper.

Uppsala University and the Swedish UFO association together received almost 30 reports of the bolide, thanks to clear skies over the Stockholm area last night.

“I’ve seen shooting stars before but this was absolutely huge. My heart rate was extreme,” one observer in the Norrköping area described the bolide.

Swedish vocabulary: shooting stars – stjärnfall