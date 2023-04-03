For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
New stats reveal the current state of Sweden's property market, a key deal will set the benchmark for 2023 salaries, and what was that bright light last night? Here's the latest news.
Published: 3 April 2023 07:21 CEST
Sweden's property market is bumpy at the moment. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Friday
Inquiry calls for better access to digital payments, electricity support 'worsened inflation', Turkey votes to ratify Finland's Nato membership, and Sweden's government launches 'census'. Here's the some of the day's news from Sweden.
Published: 31 March 2023 08:33 CEST
