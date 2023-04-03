For members
MONEY
When will you get your tax refund in Sweden?
The tax rebate will bring a welcome relief to many people's Swedish bank accounts this year. Here are the key dates when you can expect to receive it.
Published: 3 April 2023 14:55 CEST
Are you getting kronor back on your taxes this year? Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
PROPERTY
Swedish mortgage holders ‘under most financial strain in 12 years’
People with mortgages are seeing more strain on their finances than at any time in the last 12 years, Sweden's financial stability watchdog has said in a new report, although it says that the majority of people taking out new mortgages still have some wiggle room in their personal finances.
Published: 29 March 2023 14:17 CEST
