How much will Easter food cost you in Sweden this year?

Independent food price comparison site Matpriskollen compared almost a thousand items across a range of categories to see the difference in price between April 1st this year compared with a year ago.

"This is a historically large increase," Matpriskollen's CEO Ulf Mazur said.

"Everything has gone up by a lot. An Easter buffet has never gone up as much as it has between last year and this year," he said.

At the same time, price increases vary between different categories and even within categories.

Dairy products see largest increase

Dairy products have increased the most in the last year, with the price of cream increasing 27.1 percent on average and the price of cheese increasing by 26.3 percent. Having said that, price increases on dairy products have stabilised since late autumn 2022.

Items such as salmon have also seen a substantial increase in price, with Mazur pointing out an example of one supermarket selling salmon on offer for 25 kronor a year ago. The same product now costs 40 kronor when it is on offer. The average price of smoked or gravad salmon increased by 25.9 percent in the last year.

Shop around to save money

Mazur recommended that shoppers shop around in order to save on their Easter shop, with different shops putting different items on offer in the run-up to Easter.

"Check out the discount prices first," he said.

However, those looking for discounted eggs shouldn't get their hopes up - there haven't been any eggs on offer this year, partly due to a shortage of supply following a salmonella outbreak at one of Sweden's largest egg producers earlier this year.

The price of free-range eggs increased by 24.2 percent between April 2022 and April 2023.