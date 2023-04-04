Sweden arrests five over suspected terror plot linked to Quran burning
Five people are being held on suspicion of planning a "terrorist act" following the burning of the Quran in Stockholm in January.
"The current case is one of several that the Swedish Security Service has been working on... in connection with the high-profile Koran burning," said Susanna Trehörning, deputy head of the security service's counterterrorism unit, adding that suspects were linked to international "Islamic extremism".
More to come
