Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

RSV peak in Sweden post-pandemic

Almost 300 children have been given intensive care treatment against RSV during the past two seasons in Sweden. RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) usually causes minor cold-like symptoms in adults and older children, but can hit babies very hard.

Fewer children than normal were exposed to RSV during the Covid pandemic, which has led to two seasons with a record number of cases, reports Swedish news agency TT.

Ten children have died from RSV since 2013. Globally, around 100,000 children die from RSV every year, mainly in low and medium-income countries.

Swedish vocabulary: RSV – RS-virus

Skin cancer doubles in Sweden in two decades

The number of skin cancer cases have more than doubled in Sweden since 2000, according to the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority. Melanoma has increased by close to 40 percent in the past ten years and other kinds of skin cancer by almost 60 percent.

The authority says that a factor behind the increase is that it takes time to change people’s attitudes and behaviours when it comes to things like tans and sunbathing.

“Over time, more respondents say they avoid getting sunburned, and fewer say they feel prettier when they’re tanned. However, there has been a slight setback during the pandemic,” the authority’s analyst Tove Sandberg Liljendahl said in a statement.

Swedish vocabulary: skin – hud

Swedish hotels and restaurants strike new payrise deal

Sweden’s hotel and restaurant union has agreed with employer organisation Visita on a new collective bargaining deal. The agreement sticks to the so-called benchmark won in negotiations by blue-collar unions from the Swedish Trade Union Confederation last week, which means that salaries will rise 7.4 percent in the coming two years.

“It’s a statement of strength from the hospitality industry,” said Torbjörn Granevärn, head of negotiations at Visita, in a statement.

“In a long-term perspective, it is important to stand up for the Swedish wage model,” he added, referring to the tradition of unions and employers negotiating overall salaries.

Swedish vocabulary: a trade union – ett fack

What you need to know about Easter travel in Sweden

If you’re travelling on the E4 road this week, it may be worth noting that overtaking will be banned on the stretch between Gävle and Tönnebro over Easter, starting tomorrow. This is to prevent accidents as Swedes head to the ski resorts.

And if you’re travelling by train, make sure you’re up to date on any rail works that could affect your journey. Here’s The Local’s complete guide to Easter travel.

Swedish vocabulary: overtaking – omkörning