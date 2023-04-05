Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

How expensive is food in Sweden at the moment?

Food prices continued rising in Sweden in March, albeit at a slightly slower pace than the month before, according to Swedish food price comparison site Matpriskollen.

In one year, prices have risen 17 percent (the year-on-year increase in February stood at 17.8 percent). Dry goods increased the most in March, with a 2.2 percent price rise compared to the previous month, with Mexican food seeing the biggest increase.

That’s Mexican food in the Swedish sense, which include for example hard taco shells and ready-made dips and sauces that are a staple at Swedish families’ “Taco Fridays”. They increased 5.6 percent in price from February to March.

Swedish vocabulary: food – mat

Advertisement

What’s the state of the Swedish property market?

Danske Bank predicts that property prices will keep falling in Sweden. They have so far fallen around 12 percent from the peak in February last year, but the bank believes they will keep plummeting to 25 percent below the peak and then stabilise in summer.

The Swedish Central Bank, the Riksbank, is set to announce its next interest rate hike later this month. Danske Bank predicts that it will raise it by 0.75 percentage points and then another 0.5 percentage points in June, bringing the interest rate to 4.25 percent.

This article explains why the month of April is crucial to your Swedish finances.

Swedish vocabulary: a peak – en topp

Swedish fuel prices increase (again)

Sweden’s leading fuel companies on Tuesday raised their guideline price – the recommended price at manned fuel stations – for the second day in a row.

A litre of diesel will now cost 22.66 kronor (up 0.4 kronor) and a litre of petrol 20.79 kronor (up 0.3 kronor).

The price hikes follow rising oil prices on the global market.

Swedish vocabulary: petrol/gasoline – bensin

Advertisement

World leaders urge Turkey and Hungary to let Sweden join Nato

Leaders from the US, the UK and Germany celebrated Finland officially joining the Nato alliance on Tuesday, while urging holdouts Turkey and Hungary to accept Sweden.

"Sweden is also a strong and capable partner that is ready to join Nato," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We encourage Turkey and Hungary to ratify the accession protocols for Sweden without delay so we can welcome Sweden into the alliance as soon as possible."

Click here to read the full article.

Swedish vocabulary: as soon as possible – så snart som möjligt

Advertisement

Swedish court: Police wrong to refuse permission for Quran burning

Swedish police were wrong to reject the burning of the Quran outside the embassies of Turkey and Iraq on two occasions earlier this year, an administrative court has ruled.

The decision not to grant a permit to the planned rallies in February followed a separate burning of the Quran in January, which sparked fury in many Muslim countries and angered Turkey, putting Sweden’s Nato application on hold.

Sweden’s security police said the January demonstration by far-right activist Rasmus Paludan, which did have a permit, had made the Nordic country a higher priority target for terror attacks, which was the reason why police denied permits to the two later demonstrations.

But the court said that a demonstration permit may only be denied if “relatively concrete circumstances” indicate that there could be security risks or threats to public order at the rally.

“The available possibilities to refuse permission for public assembly are very limited. The administrative court does not consider that the threat presented as the basis of the police authority’s decision to deny the permits is sufficiently concrete and linked to the gathering in question,” said judge Eva-Lotta Hedin in a statement explaining the ruling.

Swedish vocabulary: a permit – ett tillstånd

Sweden arrests five over suspected terror plot linked to Quran burning

Five people are being held on suspicion of planning a "terrorist act" following Paludan's burning of the Quran in Stockholm in January.

"The current case is one of several that the Swedish Security Service has been working on... in connection with the high-profile Koran burning," said Susanna Trehörning, deputy head of the security service's counterterrorism unit, adding that suspects were linked to international "Islamic extremism".

The five men were seized in raids in Eskilstuna, Linköping and Strängnäs, in central Sweden.

They are being held on so-called "reasonable suspicion", which is the lower degree of suspicion in Swedish law.

Swedish vocabulary: reasonable suspicion – skälig misstanke

Swedish Migration Agency asks to pause fast-track scheme for delayed permits

Sweden's Migration Agency has called for a "temporary pause" in the processing of so-called delayed work permit and citizenship cases, which means individuals would no longer be able to request a decision to be made on their case after four or six months have passed.

The request, submitted by the Migration Agency, the Swedish courts and the administrative courts in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö, proposes that the government pause the processing of delayed cases for 18 months. This proposal would apply to work permit and citizenship cases, in order to cut processing times.

Despite taking measures to cut waiting times for work permits and citizenship cases, the Migration Agency admits that waiting times are still long, with a growing number of cases – including delayed cases – meaning that resources cannot be used effectively.

Click here to read the full article.

Swedish vocabulary: a decision – ett beslut