Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden puts deportation of British woman with Alzheimer's 'on hold'

The Swedish Migration Agency has put the deportation of an elderly woman with Alzheimer's "on hold" pending a doctor's assessment of her health, the woman's family said on Wednesday.

The decision to deport 74-year-old Kathleen Poole, which has sparked outrage in the UK, had however not been repealed.

The case is one of many post-Brexit deportations of British nationals living in EU countries, with Sweden making up nearly half of them.

According to EU statistics agency Eurostat Sweden has ordered the deportation of 1,100 British nationals since Brexit, out of 2,630 Britons ordered to leave an EU or EEA country.

Swedish vocabulary: utvisning - deportation

Property prices rise despite interest rate hikes

In March, prices on houses and apartments went up, and prices have essentially remained stable since the beginning of the year despite ever-increasing mortgage rates.

The last month has seen prices on apartments rise especially, with apartment prices in Gothenburg going up by three percent in March compared with the previous month, according to new data from estate agent organisation Svensk Mäklarstatistik.

In Stockholm prices went up by two percent, and prices went up by the same amount on a nationwide level. Apartment prices have increased since the turn of the year, despite the central bank continuing to raise interest rates and warnings of further rate rises this summer.

Swedish vocabulary: bostadspriserna - property prices

Man dead after shooting in Stockholm metro

A man in his 30s died last night after a shooting in Skärholmen, southern Stockholm. Another man, around 55 years old, was injured. No arrests have been made.

Police were alerted to a shooting, with multiple shots fired close to the metro station at 20:12pm on Wednesday evening.

"We had a patrol close by so we were there very quickly," police press spokesperson Daniel Wikdahl told TT newswire. "The perpetrator or perpetrators had already disappeared by then."

The man in his 30s was found injured at the scene. He was moved to hospital but died later from his injuries.

Later, a man aged around 55 called the emergency phone line and explained that he had also been hit, after which he was also sent to hospital.

Police are handling the shooting as attempted murder. They were not able to say if there was a connection between the two men.

Swedish vocabulary: skottlossning - shooting

Millions of letters arrive late in Sweden

Sweden's postal service Postnord is facing criticism after it failed to meet its delivery targets.

At least 95 percent of all letters should be delivered within two days, according to official directives to Postnord.

However, last year only 94.7 percent of the 1.3 billion letters delivered in Sweden arrived on time. This may sound close enough to the target, but means millions did in fact not arrive on time.

The Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) – the watchdog that oversees electronic communications and postal sectors in Sweden – has now called a meeting with Postnord bosses to discuss how the company plans to improve its services and meet the target.

According to Postnord, the 95 percent target is significantly higher than those set in the other Nordic countries and the problems reaching the target were primarily caused by staff shortages due to sick leave last summer, bad weather and train delays.

“If only the trains had arrived on time we would have met the target,” Postnord spokesperson Henrik Ishihara told Swedish news agency TT.

Swedish vocabulary: mål - target

How many non-EU citizens are ordered to leave European countries?

More than 422,000 non-EU citizens were ordered to leave European countries in 2022, new figures reveal but which states are the most prolific in forcing third-country nationals out? And where are they from?

More than 422,000 non-EU citizens were ordered to leave EU countries in 2022, an increase by almost a quarter compared to 2021, when the number was around 342,000, according to the data published on March 31st by the EU statistical office Eurostat.

Among EU member states, France handed out the largest number of orders to leave (135,640), followed by Croatia (40,550) and Greece (33,600). These three countries together accounted for almost half of third-country nationals ordered to leave the EU in 2022.

They were followed by Germany (32,860), Italy (28,185) and Austria (26,355). As regards the other countries covered by The Local, Sweden ordered some 14,885 non-EU citizens to leave, Spain 10,805, Switzerland 5,530, Norway 3,560 and Denmark 2,450.

Swedish vocabulary: utvisningsorder - order to leave