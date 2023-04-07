Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Mass testing during the pandemic to be evaluated

The Swedish government has asked the Public Health Agency to evaluate the national effort of large-scale testing for suspected cases of COVID-19.

The assignment includes checking whether the testing had an effect on the spread of infection and how the practical implementation worked.

The evaluation will also assess whether monitoring the different virus variants was "fit for purpose and cost-effective".

The task also includes assessing which lessons from the pandemic should be taken into consideration in planning for possible future pandemics.

The Public Health Agency has to submit a written final report on the assignment to the Ministry of Social Affairs by March 31st, 2024, at the latest.

Wagner military group defector arrested

Former Wagner military group commander Andrej Medvedev has been arrested in Sweden.

He crossed the border from Norway to buy cheap cigarettes but then missed the bus back, according to Swedish media.

Medvedev arrived in Norway from Russia on January 13th. He received a lot of attention because he claimed to have evidence of war crimes by the Wagner forces in Ukraine.

He sought asylum in Norway, but a few days ago, he crossed the Norwegian-Swedish border by bus in search of cheap cigarettes, according to Vladimir Osetchkin, an activist in the group that helped Medvedev get from Russia to Norway.

The 26-year-old then missed the bus home and was arrested by Swedish police as he walked along the road. As he doesn't have the right to be in Sweden, he was put into the Migration Agency's custody in Gothenburg, the newspaper Expressen reports.

Farmer association points out risks associated with cheaper food

Food chains' price reductions and consumers' hunting for cheap goods threaten Swedish agriculture, according to the Federation of Swedish Farmers (Lantbrukarnas riksförbund - LRF).

"The hunt for low prices, which is encouraged by politicians, can cause us to lose what we have built up in the long term," LRF's Palle Borgström said on Friday.

Swedes are buying fewer products, and they're looking for ways to save money.

"For a long time, Sweden's farmers have built added value in Swedish products - with low antibiotic use, high levels of animal care, great consideration for the environment, and climate-smart production… These are values ​​that Swedish consumers hold dear.

"We understand that many consumers have difficulty getting enough money now," Borgström said, but he noted that "short-term focus" can negatively affect "long-term work" and put efforts and investments by Swedish farmers to reduce climate impact at risk.

Sweden agrees to one Turkey extradition amid NATO bid

Sweden said Thursday it would extradite a Turkish citizen wanted by Ankara but rejected another request, with extraditions being one of Ankara's key demands to ratify Stockholm's NATO membership.

Turkey has accused Sweden of providing a safe haven for dozens of suspects it believes are linked to a failed 2016 coup attempt and a decades-long Kurdish fight for an independent state and has therefore held back on ratifying its NATO application.

Sweden's justice ministry said it had agreed to the extradition of Omer Altun, a 29-year-old Turkish citizen sentenced last year by a Turkish court to 15 years in prison for "what in Sweden would be the equivalent of fraud."

The ministry said the extradition was only agreed on the condition that Altun would be granted a retrial upon his return to Turkey.