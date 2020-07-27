Inside Sweden: Sign up for The Local's new weekly newsletter

Advertisement

Every Saturday, members of The Local will receive our brand-new newsletter Inside Sweden, an exclusive weekly email from our editor with extra commentary and discussion about the latest Swedish news – and we'll invite you to be part of the conversation as well.

Sign up as a member here to receive Inside Sweden in your inbox every week.

Advertisement

You can also sign up for The Local's free newsletters. They include:

A free daily email (Monday-Friday). Recently revamped, it contains our editor's pick of the story of the day, as well as The Local's other top headlines, features, opinion pieces and analysis about life in Sweden.

Word of the Day. Learn new Swedish words – some essential, some untranslatable, some downright bizarre – with The Local, and receive our most popular language features straight to your inbox.

European news. The Local has sites in nine European countries and we send out daily or weekly newsletters that summarise the latest news, views and features from each country.

Europe & You. Read the latest news about Brexit and how it is affecting lives across the continent – for Brits and everyone else – in our managing editor's Europe & You newsletter.

Please forward your newsletter to family and friends if you think they may also like to sign up. We also offer discounts for students or companies that are interested in tailored membership packages for employees.

Don't forget that you can also download our apps (via App Store or Google Play) to more easily access our news around the clock.

Members and readers are, as always, invited to get in touch with our editorial team at [email protected] if you have any thoughts, feedback, ideas or stories that you would like to share with The Local's community.