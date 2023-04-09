Office politics and sick days: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Advertisement

Italians get worked up when discussing pasta sauces. The Brits and French have arguments for fun. But in Sweden, raising your voice is a bit like taking a glass and smashing it onto the floor. Here is The Local's guide to the delicate art of having a discussion with a Swede.

Advertisement

On a rocky beach in a southern Swedish nature reserve, lies the micronation of Ladonia, born out of a bureaucratic battle.

Most people who have been to Sweden will have heard of state alcohol monopoly Systembolaget, but did you know that the country also used to have a state-owned version of McDonald's? The Local takes a look at Clock, the Swedish state's ill-fated attempt to take on the American hamburger giants.

Some joke that the best way to piss off a neighbour in Sweden is to try to start a conversation. But streets and blocks of apartments in Sweden can actually be quite friendly places. Here's how to make it work.

Most articles on Swedish office culture gush about the lack of hierarchy, the reasonable working hours, and the absence of dog-eat-dog competition. But most newcomers soon realise it's not (always) quite as nice as it appears. Here's how to play Swedish office politics and win.

Falling ill is irritating for many reasons, but one bright side is that in Sweden you don't need to feel guilty or confused about taking time off work for illness or injury. Swedish labour laws have generous policies surrounding sick leave, though there are some important differences compared to other countries which you should be aware of.