Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Sweden to hold biggest military exercise since 1989

Sweden is set to hold its biggest military exercise in over three decades on April 24th.

Around 26,000 people are set to take part in the Aurora 23 exercise, which includes soldiers from 13 countries other than Sweden, including the US, UK and Finland.

If you live in the Skåne, Småland and Gotland regions in particular, you may for that reason notice more military activity, especially traffic being diverted on some roads. But exercises will also take place at several other locations in Sweden, from north to south.

Swedish vocabulary: a military exercise – en militärövning

What’s happening in Sweden this week: new inflation statistics

The Stockholm stock exchange was expected to open above zero after the Easter weekend, with early trading indicating 0.9 percent for the OMXS 30 index.

Swedish money experts will be keeping a close eye on the rate of inflation this week. New figures will be presented in Norway and Denmark on Tuesday, followed by the US on Wednesday and Thursday. Statistics Sweden will present its latest figures for the first quarter on Friday.

Swedish vocabulary: the stock exchange – börsen

New rent support proposed to help tenants in Sweden

The Swedish Tenants’ Association is urging the government to introduce a new state fund to pay out housing benefits to tenants struggling with the rising cost of living.

Sweden already offers housing benefits to hard-strapped young people and families with children, but the association wants to double the income limit for qualifying for the benefits, so that more people – and all kinds of households – can apply for the support.

“The high inflation this year has eroded the purchasing power of households and raised their costs of living,” the association writes in an email to Swedish newswire TT.

Swedish vocabulary: housing benefits – bostadsbidrag

Minor earthquake shakes south-western Sweden

An earthquake rocked south-western Sweden on Monday afternoon. Measuring 2.1 on the Richter scale, it was barely a tremble by global standards, but a relatively powerful earthquake by Swedish standards – in fact the biggest in the area in almost seven years.

“There are around 15 quakes per year of this magnitude in Sweden,” seismologist Björn Lund at Uppsala University told local newspaper Varbergs Tidning.

The earthquake could be felt at Veddinge, Väröbacka, Skällinge and Varberg in the Halland region, at around 2.45pm.

Swedish vocabulary: an earthquake – en jordbävning