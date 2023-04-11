What you need to know about Sweden's biggest military exercise since 1989

Advertisement

Just how big is this military exercise?

In terms of size, there will be around 26,000 people taking place in the exercise, dubbed Aurora 23, between April 17th and May 11th. They won't just be Swedes, either.

A total of 14 countries will be taking part. Aside from Sweden, these are the USA, the UK, Finland, Poland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Denmark, Austria, Germany and France.

How could I be affected?

The Skåne, Småland and Gotland regions will be particularly affected.

If you live in these regions, you may notice more military activity, especially traffic being diverted on some roads, as activities will not be solely confined to military bases. But activities are scheduled to take place across the country.

In Stockholm, for example, residents can expect to see military transport vehicles on the roads between April 29th and May 1st, battleships along the coast and in the Stockholm archipelago between April 27th-30th and a large number of military personnel and vehicles on the streets between April 27th and 30th.

The Home Guard will also be practicing in the southernmost parts of Stockholm county on April 26th and May 3rd, primarily on Swedish Armed Forces land, but also around Nynäshamn and Norrtälje.

Those interested in finding out more can look out for military representatives from the central region in Stockholm, Täby and Södertälje on April 29th, who will be informing the public about the Aurora 23 exercise, the Armed Forces and the Home Guard.

In Gothenburg, battleships and warships will be working off the coastline between April 27th and May 10th, with possible helicopters in the area during the same period.

You can find out more about how your area will be affected by clicking on your region on this map from the Swedish Armed Forces (in Swedish).

You will also be able to hear a "mobilisation message" on Swedish public radio channel P4 on April 24th. The message will inform those who have been called to participate that they should get into their assigned positions, and is the first mobilisation message broadcast before a training exercise in modern times.

Why are they practising?

"The aim of Aurora 23 is to raise the Swedish Armed Forces' combined ability to meet an armed attack on Sweden, and contribute to stability in the region together with others," Lieutenant Colonel Henrik Larsson, who is in charge of planning the exercise, explained in a statement on the Armed Forces' website.

Participating soldiers will work on raising Sweden's preparedness in the face of an attack, on mobilisation as well as large-scale land, air and sea exercises. One of the goals of the exercise will be on organisation within the army, including leading smaller brigades of around 5,000 soldiers and officers, something the Armed Forces has not practised for a number of years.

Collaboration between civil and military agencies will also be trialled in the Aurora 23 training exercise, to make sure that this would function successfully in the event of an attack on Sweden.

In recent years, Sweden has been working to step up its military preparedness. In April 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Swedish parliament agreed to increase spending on defence to 2 percent of Swedish GDP, up from 1.3 percent in 2021.

Sweden also ended its historic policy of military non-alignment by applying to join Nato last year alongside neighbouring Finland.