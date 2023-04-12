Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Sweden to present new inflation figures this week

Inflation in Norway and Denmark stands at 6.5 and 6.7 percent, respectively, according to fresh statistics presented just a few days before Sweden’s own inflation rate news.

National number crunchers Statistics Sweden are set to reveal Sweden’s rate of inflation for the month of March on Friday. Ttohe rate of inflation stood at 12 percent in February, and experts predict that it will have edged down slightly to 11 percent for March.

The Local will report on the inflation figures when they are presented, so stay tuned. But inflation isn’t the only thing that makes the month of April crucial to your finances.

Swedish vocabulary: a month – en månad

New weather forecast: Temperatures set to rise

Warm weather is expected to embrace all of Sweden next week, according to national meteorological office SMHI. The Norrland coast in the north may see temperatures climb to around 10-15C, and to around 20C in southern and central Sweden.

The mini heatwave follows an unusually cold month of March, with the southern city of Lund recording the highest temperature at 13.7C. The lowest temperature last month was recorded in Karesuando and Nikkaluokta in northern Sweden: -36.8C.

Sweden’s average temperatures in March were on the whole around 0.5C to 4.5C below the average of the period 1991-2020, SMHI’s meteorological maps show.

Swedish vocabulary: unusually – ovanligt

Skin cancer on the increase in Sweden

The number of people with melanoma trebled between 2005 and 2019 in the southern Swedish regions Skåne, Blekinge, Kronoberg and southern Halland, new data shows.

If the current trend continues, they could double between now and 2034, the news agency TT writes, citing a report by the regional cancer centre for southern Sweden.

Melanoma is the fifth most common type of cancer among both women and men in Sweden. Globally, Sweden has the fifth most new cases of melanoma per capita.

Swedish vocabulary: skin cancer – hudcancer

No second chance for Brits in Sweden who missed post-Brexit status deadline

Sweden is not planning to follow Denmark’s lead and let Brits who missed the deadline reapply for post-Brexit residence status, a government spokesperson has told The Local.

The Danish government in March announced that hundreds of British nationals who missed the deadline for post-Brexit residency would be allowed to apply or reapply.

But a spokesperson for Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard confirmed to The Local that a similar reprieve was not being planned in Sweden “at the moment”.

Sweden has ordered 1,100 British citizens to leave the country since the end of the Brexit transition period, according to data from the EU's statistical office Eurostat – 41 percent of the EU’s total deportation orders for Brits.

Swedish vocabulary: to apply – att ansöka

Swedish pension fund fires top boss over multimillion US bank losses

One of Sweden's largest pension funds, Alecta, is replacing its CEO after the fund lost almost 20 billion kronor from investments in crisis-hit US banks.

"The Board has now concluded that Alecta needs new leadership to implement the necessary changes in asset management and restore trust," the fund said in a statement.

Alecta said CEO Magnus Billing would step down with "immediate effect," and that deputy CEO Katarina Thorslund would step in as CEO during the search for a permanent replacement.

Swedish vocabulary: to lose – att förlora