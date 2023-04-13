Have your say: What are the biggest culture shocks for foreigners in Sweden?
Wonderful, confusing, irritating or just downright bizarre: certain aspects of life in Sweden can take some getting used to. We want to know what big culture shocks The Local's readers have experienced when moving here from abroad.
Fill out the survey below to have your say. We may use your answers in a future article on The Local.
See Also
Fill out the survey below to have your say. We may use your answers in a future article on The Local.
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.