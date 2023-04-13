Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Sweden’s small parties at risk of dropping out of parliament in new poll



Several of Sweden’s parties are dangerously close to the four percent threshold that’s needed to get into parliament, a new study of polling data by Kantar Sifo on behalf of Ekot shows.

If an election were held today, the Liberals would get 3.5 percent of votes, the Christian Democrats 4.0 percent, the Greens 4.2 percent and the Centre Party 4.3 percent.

The parties are however lucky in that Sweden’s next general election is scheduled for September 2026, so they have plenty of time to recover in the polls – and judging by past voter behaviour, they are likely to scrape by when it’s time for the actual election.

Swedish vocabulary: parliament – riksdag

Sweden’s next energy subsidy delayed by months

Five million households eligible for another round of electricity subsidies will have to wait for their money, after the government’s plan for spring payouts was delayed.

“But we’re talking months, not half a year,” Energy and Business Minister Ebba Busch told the TT newswire on a visit to the nuclear power plant at Forsmark.

This time around, households in northern Sweden will also get a slice of the energy subsidy. They were not eligible for the first round.

The government has received criticism for not meeting its deadlines on the energy subsidies. The coalition parties and the Sweden Democrats promised ahead of last year’s election that such a model would be in place by November, but the first round was only paid out to households in southern and central Sweden in late February.

Swedish vocabulary: an electricity subsidy – ett elstöd

Sweden’s tech workers launch push for union deal with Spotify

Three of Sweden's leading white-collar unions have sent a formal request to the Spotify music streaming service, calling on them to start negotiations over a collective agreement.

Engineers of Sweden, Unionen, and Akavia submitted the request to Spotify on Wednesday, April 12th, saying that they hoped to strike the first collective agreement with the company "as soon as possible".

"Spotify's technical solutions have revolutionised how sound is consumed. Now it's high time for the company to break new ground as an employer by signing a collective agreement," Ulrika Lindstrand, president of Engineers of Sweden, said in a press statement.

Swedish vocabulary: a union – ett fack

Sweden to abolish tax on plastic bags

Sweden is set to scrap a tax on plastic bags, introduced by the former centre-left government to reduce the amount of plastic waste in nature, from January 1st.

The tax will be scrapped in the right-wing government's spring budget.

The far-right Sweden Democrats and conservative Moderates have been particularly against the tax, which was introduced in May 2020 and added an extra 3 kronor to the price of plastic shopping bags and an extra 30 öre to thin bags used for fruit and vegetables.

The tax ultimately led to many supermarkets raising the price of plastic carrier bags from around 3 kronor to 7 kronor.

Swedish vocabulary: a plastic bag – en plastpåse