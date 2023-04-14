Fall in Swedish inflation rate brings hope peak has passed

Advertisement

Economists had initially predicted inflation according to the consumer price index (CPI inflation) to fall to 11 percent in March, according to a comparison by Bloomberg.

So the fall to 10.6 percent was greeted positively by analysts.

"Finally some good news," said Susanne Spector, chief analyst at Nordea bank. "This gives some hope that we have the peak of inflation behind us."

Even underlying inflation dropped lower than expected.

CPIF inflation, which removes inflation due to high mortgage rates from the equation, dropped to 8 percent in March, down from 9.4 percent in February. CPIF inflation was predicted to drop to 8.3 percent.

This is higher than the central bank, the Riksbank, had calculated in its last prognosis, but is still positive, Spector said.

"Even the month-on-month change is less, that shows we've reached a slower tempo," she said.

Economists at Nordea still expect the Riksbank will increase the key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points at its next meeting on April 26th.

"But, this increases the likelihood that they will only raise it by 0.25 points," Spector said.

She also highlighted the fact that international inflation figures were lower than expected, which gives the impression that price increases are moving towards a plateau. In that situation, central banks in other countries are not under as much pressure to raise their key interest rates.

"That reduces the pressure on the Riksbank."

With energy prices removed, inflation dropped from 9.3 percent to 8.9 percent. The predicted inflation figure for March was 9.1 percent.

Food and alcohol-free drinks continue to be the driving force behind inflation. Food prices went up 19.7 percent in March compared to 12 months ago, and increased by 1.2 percent compared to February.

The rising cost of interest rates for mortgage holders is also a contributing factor, according to Statistics Sweden.