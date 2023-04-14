Swedish government launches inquiry into mortgage repayment holidays

Advertisement

Sweden's Minister for Financial Markets, Niklas Wikman, said when launching the inquiry on Thursday, that while in the short-term he agreed with the Riksbank that scrapping the requirement would be inflationary, the government wanted to assess whether more flexibility could be brought into the system.

"The risks posed by the high level of household debt needs to be managed and the regulations used for that should be both effective and proportionate," Niklas Wykman, Sweden's financial markets minister, said in a press release.

"How that can be best done is an important and difficult question and a thorough inquiry can help to increase our understanding of it. The idea is to develop macrosupervision, not abolish it."

Advertisement

When the Moderate Party pledged during last year's election campaign to give mortgage holders a temporary holiday from the repayment requirement, the proposal was sharply criticised as inflationary by both Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority (FI) and by the Riksbank central bank.

The Riksbank's then governor, Stefan Ingves, described the measure as "shooting yourself in the foot", forcing the Moderate Party to drop its pledge in the middle of the campaign.

The inquiry has been tasked with analysing the so-called amortisation requirement, or amorteringskravet, and a similar measure, bolånetaket, or "mortgage limit", which limits the maximum mortgage to 85 percent of the value of a property, with buyers required to provide the rest from their own capital.

The inquiry will be chaired by Peter Englund, professor of banking at the Stockholm School of Economics (SSE), and also include Susanne Ackum, the Dean of the School of Economics at Linnaeus University and John Hassler, a professor at Stockholm's Institute for International Economic Studies.

At a press conference announcing the inquiry, Hassler said that he believed that an assessment of the mortgage amortisation requirement was long overdue.

"It's obvious that there are both advantages and disadvantages of an amortisation requirement and that these need to be assessed together. That trade-off needs to be looked at, and I personally think that it has not yet been done sufficiently thoroughly."

The government has also instructed the Financial Supervisory Authority to look at the emergency clause in the amortisation requirement legislation, which allows lenders who are struggling to pay off their mortgage capital to ask their banks to temporarily allow them to pay only the interest.

"It's extremely important that this emergency clause is functioning in a situation where households are struggling," Wykman said. "If it turns out that it isn't working, then we need to take measures to deal with that."

The Financial Supervisory Authority has been asked to report in July. The amortisation inquiry will report its conclusions on October 31st, 2024.