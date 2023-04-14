Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Swedish government to launch investigation into mortgage amortisation requirement

An election promise which the Moderate party was later forced to make a U-turn on, pausing the requirement for mortgage holders to pay off between one to three percent of their mortgages each year has been described by former head of the Swedish central bank Stefan Ingves as "shooting yourself in the foot".

However, Sweden's Minister for Financial Markets, Niklas Wikman, has now said that the government is planning to launch an investigation into both the amortisation requirement and the current mortgage cap in the long-term.

"There are reasons to investigate whether these regulations can be designed in a more effective way to ensure economic stability," Wykman told TT newswire.

"There has been a lot of research in this area since these rules were introduced, and now leading people in the field are assessing what these rules should look like in the long term."

The government has now given the Financial Supervisory Authority the task of reviewing the so-called pressure valve in the amortisation requirement, which allows mortgage holders to temporarily pause mortgage repayments if their circumstances have changed and they are no longer able to pay.

The result will be presented in July.

Swedish vocabulary: amortering - amortisation

Advertisement

State-owned SJ under fire after planned summer train cancellations

Between June 19th and August 20th, state-owned SJ train company will not be running any trains between Gothenburg and Malmö/Copenhagen, citing planned engineering works, staff shortages and train shortages.

Regional train services, such as Öresundståg, responsible for services in the Öresund region between Denmark and Sweden, have criticised SJ's decision to cancel services "at one of the worst times".

Jarl Samuelsson, CEO of Öresundståg, told local daily Helsingborgs Dagblad that the company is "not pleased" at SJ's decision.

"Summer on the west coast line is tough in general," he said. "We're going to plan with all the capacity we have, but it's not good that one of the operators won't be running."

Travellers in the region are instead advised to travel on Öresundståg services in the affected period.

Swedish vocabulary: tåg - train

No signs of crisis as unemployment falls

New figures from the Swedish Public Employment Service indicate that unemployment fell in March and the number of people given notice is also at a relatively stable level.

At the end of the month, 335,000 people, or 6.4 percent of the workforce aged between 16-65, were registered as unemployed with the agency, a decrease both on the figures one month previously and one year previously.

Just over a month ago, at the end of February, 341,000 people, or 6.5 percent of the workforce were registered unemployed. One year ago, this was 7 percent.

"The economic downturn has not yet affected unemployment in general and there is still a large need for employees with relevant competencies," Public Employment Service analyst Marcus Löwing wrote in a statement.

Swedish vocabulary: arbetslöshet - unemployment

Advertisement

Inflation expected to fall

Kantar Prospera's monthly survey of financial market actors suggests that inflation is expected to be lower in a year's time than previous assessments indicated.

Inflation, according to the CPI measure, is now predicted to stand at 4.9 percent in one year's time, compared to the assessment of 5.2 percent in March. In the longer term, expectations are relatively stable, at 2.5 and 2.2 percent in two and five years, respectively.

In February, actual inflation reached twelve percent.

At the same time, the survey has a slightly higher prediction for the Riksbank's policy rate, forecasting a 3.6 percent average over the next three-month period.

In March, the average assessment was 3.5 percent.

Respondents also predict a stronger krona than a month ago.

Swedish vocabulary: penningmarknaden - the financial market