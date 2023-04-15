Welcome to The Local's new newsletter for Indians in Sweden

Advertisement

Ten years ago, no more than 20,000 people born in India lived in Sweden, according to national number crunchers Statistics Sweden. The number is now close to 50,000, with the university research scene and IT industry in particular attracting young professionals from far and wide.

I recently re-read The Local's interview with India's ambassador, Tanmaya Lal, whom we spoke to for our Sweden in Focus podcast.

Did you know that, as Lal spoke of, in 1954 a small statuette of Buddha from the 6th-7th century was found during archaeological diggings on Helgö island in Lake Mälaren, close to Stockholm? It’s from northern India and probably made its way to Sweden during the Viking Age.

We sometimes talk a lot about trade, migration and globalisation as though they’re new phenomena, but people from India and Sweden may have been interacting for over a thousand years, though neither of the countries existed in their present-day forms at the time. History books tell us a lot about the big stories, but I wonder what ordinary people’s daily lives were like, what they spoke of, dreamed of. How they were different to us, and how they were similar.

My Swedish Career: ‘Stockholm is a great place to try and do a startup’

In a new article for our My Swedish Career series, The Local speaks to Stockholm-based Karthik Muthuswamy, who moved to Sweden from India in 2009 and just like many others ended up staying. But after ten years working as a programmer he wanted more purpose in his work, and he tells us how he started his own company in Sweden to explore how tech can help journalism.

What’s the current status of Sweden’s planned migration laws?

When we asked people about what they wanted to read about in this newsletter, almost nine in ten told us they wanted more news and information about Sweden’s migration laws and rules.

We’ve just updated this article which explains the status of any planned changes to migration rules, including work permits, citizenship and permanent residency requirements, and more.

Studying in Sweden: Deadline for autumn admission

Thinking of studying at a Swedish university next autumn? Applications for undergraduate courses close on April 17th, and there seems to be plenty of courses available in English.

Indian students coming to Sweden on a student permit need to pay international tuition fees, as non-EU citizens. But if you’re already living in Sweden on a residence permit other than a student permit, for example if you’re a work permit holder or if you’re here on a spouse permit, then it’s worth noting that university tuition is free for you, just as it is for Swedish and EU students.

You can read more in this article about who’s allowed to study in Sweden for free.

Have your say: What are the biggest culture shocks for Indians in Sweden?

What surprised you the most about life in Sweden when you moved here?

Indian events in Sweden

