INTERVIEW: The past, present and future of Sweden's zero-tolerance drug policy

16 Apr, 2023 Updated Sun 16 Apr 2023 00:34 CEST
In this week's podcast journalist and author Johan Wicklén explains where Sweden's hardline drug policy comes from and where it's going.

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Johan Wicklén, a reporter with public broadcaster SVT and the author of a book on Sweden's war on drugs. 

Tune in for the second part of a wide-ranging conversation on everything from the history of Sweden’s zero tolerance drug policy to whether our guest thinks Sweden will eventually move towards liberalization like many other countries have done in recent years. 

You can listen to the first part of the interview in last week's episode. 

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

