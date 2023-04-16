Sweden In Focus Paywall free
INTERVIEW: The past, present and future of Sweden's zero-tolerance drug policy
In this week's podcast journalist and author Johan Wicklén explains where Sweden's hardline drug policy comes from and where it's going.
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Johan Wicklén, a reporter with public broadcaster SVT and the author of a book on Sweden's war on drugs.
Tune in for the second part of a wide-ranging conversation on everything from the history of Sweden’s zero tolerance drug policy to whether our guest thinks Sweden will eventually move towards liberalization like many other countries have done in recent years.
You can listen to the first part of the interview in last week's episode.
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
See Also
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Johan Wicklén, a reporter with public broadcaster SVT and the author of a book on Sweden's war on drugs.
Tune in for the second part of a wide-ranging conversation on everything from the history of Sweden’s zero tolerance drug policy to whether our guest thinks Sweden will eventually move towards liberalization like many other countries have done in recent years.
You can listen to the first part of the interview in last week's episode.
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.