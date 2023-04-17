Today in Sweden: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

Train chaos in Stockholm as unions start three-day wild strike

Stockholm's transport provider SL warned of chaotic commuting traffic on Monday morning after train drivers announced a so-called "wildcat strike" for three days, that started at 3am on Monday.

"This is going to have a big impact on traffic," SL's press chief Andreas Strömberg told the TT newswire early on Monday. "Right now the trains are out and rolling, it's not as if all of them have ground to a halt, but its going to be a difficult situation for travellers."

SL said that MTR, which operates the trains, had told it that drivers who were supposed to arrive early on Monday morning to work had not turned up, although it remains unclear how many drivers are joining the strike.

"We are going to have to cancel trains at short notice and it's going to lead to unstable and irregular traffic," Strömberg said.

At 6am, SL had buses in place to take commuters to the nearest Stockholm underground stations.

A wildcat strike is an illegal strike, and the Seko union, which has the majority of train drivers as members, has criticised the strikers. The decision to strike was taken on Friday at a meeting of 150 train drivers.

Swedish vocab: vildstrejk – wildcat strike

Sweden's starts biggest military exercise for 30 years

Sweden's armed forces are today beginning Aurora 23 – the biggest military exercise held in the country for 30 years, with army, navy and air forces practicing working together to defend Sweden from a military attack.

Around 26,000 people will take part in the exercise, which will take place from April 17th to May 11th across Skåne, Småland, and Gotland, as well as in Norrbotten.

An important part of the exercise is to improve Sweden's cooperation with allied powers, with troops from 13 countries taking part.

Swedish vocab: en förmåga – an ability

Experts call on Sweden's finance minister to bring in a tight budget today

Sweden's National Institute of Economic Research, the government body tasked with monitoring the economic cycle, has called on Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson to stick to tight spending plans, when she announces Sweden's spring budget on Monday.

"No big reforms along the lines of overall tax cuts or raised child benefit payments to everyone," the institute's director general, Albin Kainelainen, said. "There is still some room for movement in the government's coffers, but it's not the most suitable policy."

Svantesson is due to submit the spring budget, which includes changes proposed to the annual budget agreed in December, at 8am on Monday.

You can find the announcement here.

Swedish vocab: lämplig – suitable