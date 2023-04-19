Today in Sweden: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Stockholm train strikes enter third and hopefully final day

After two days where the overwhelmingly majority of commuter trains were cancelled in Stockholm, the train driver wildcat strike on Wednesday entered its third and final planned day.

According to Stockholm's regional transport company SL, replacement buses have been ordered to fill in the gaps between commuter trains and Stockholm underground stations.

On Tuesday, the train operator MTR announced that the drivers involved in the strike would be fined 6,000 kronor each, something the strike organisers said was expected.

The drivers are striking about the decision to move to driver-only trains and the abolishing of train guards.

Swedish vocab: avveckling – abolition, liquidisation

Advertisement

Sweden Democrat MP slammed for taking part in conspiracy conference

Elsa Widding, the Sweden Democrat MP known for her scepticism on the climate crisis, has been sharply criticised after taking part in a conference in Norway over the weekend alongside vaccine sceptics, climate sceptics, and people who relativise the Holocaust.

According to the anti-extremist magazine Expo, Widding was a speaker at the Bindersinitiativet conference in Stavanger, Norway. The conference was part-organised by the Children’s Health Defense Europe, the European arm of a US anti-vaccination campaign group led by Robert F Kennedy, the nephew of the former US President John F Kennedy.

Mats Persson, Sweden's Education Minister, and a member of the government backed by Widding's Sweden Democrats was critical.

"Widding is demonstrating a contempt for knowledge which is unsuitable for an MP. It is a serious matter to support conspiracy theories on the climate, vaccines and the Holocaust. She needs to demonstrate that she stands up for science," he wrote on Twitter.

"More MPs should visit these conferences," Widding told Expo when confronted on her participation.

Swedish vocab: kunskapsförakt – a contempt for knowledge

Absolut vodka says halts exports to Russia

The maker of Sweden's Absolut vodka said Tuesday it was ceasing all exports to Russia after calls to boycott the brand flared up in Sweden and on social media.

The Absolut Company said it "has decided to stop the export of its brand to Russia."

Stephanie Durroux, chief executive of The Absolut Company, said in a statement that the company is exercising its "duty of care towards our employees and partners, we cannot expose them to massive criticism in all forms".

Absolut's owner Pernod Ricard earlier in April confirmed to AFP that it had resumed some exports to Russia, after previously halting them in March 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Swedish vocab: massiv kritik – massive criticism

Advertisement

Swedish public broadcaster SR ceases activities on Twitter

Sweden's public radio Sveriges Radio (SR) announced Tuesday that it was ceasing its activities on social media network Twitter, following similar decisions by US and Canadian public broadcasters.

"Sveriges Radio has for a long time de-prioritised its presence on Twitter and has now decided to stop being active on the platform altogether," it said in a blog post posted to its website.

SR noted that the social media network had "simply changed" and lost relevance for the broadcaster, adding that some of its accounts would also be removed from the platform, keeping only the main account for the radio and its leading news programme Ekot.

Swedish vocab: att inaktivera – to inactivate

Sweden could need up to 16 new prisons due to tougher stance on crime

As a result of the new government's tougher stance on crime, Sweden might need to construct up to 16 new prisons, the country's prison service has said in a new analysis.

At the end of 2022, the Swedish government tasked the Swedish Prison and Probation Service (Kriminalvården) with reviewing the impact of the reform on the prison system of the proposals in the Tidö Agreement between the three governing parties and the far-right Sweden Democrats.

In the report, the prison service estimates that planned measures such as mandatory detention in more cases, stricter punishments for gang-related crime, and double punishment for gang criminals, would require the establishment of between 11 and 16 large prison institutions, a cost running to 7-10 billion kronor (€600m-€900m) per year.

Swedish vocab: dubbla straff – double punishment