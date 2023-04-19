When will people in Sweden get their second electricity price payment?

Advertisement

Nils Öberg, the Director General of the agency, Försäkringskassan, told the TT newswire on Wednesday, that the payments would be completed by around June 9th, and begin going out "a little earlier" than that.

Those who still haven't received any money on June 9th should wait until Midsummer on June 23rd before contacting the agency, Öberg said.

Advertisement

How many people will receive payments and how much will they get?

According to Öberg, the payments would go out to about 5m households, with an average detached house using around 5,000 kWh over the period receiving a payment of between 3,600 and 5,000 kronor, depending on whether it is in northern or southern Sweden.

The first round of payments, which was paid out at the end of February, went only to those living in Sweden's Electricity Districts 3 and 4, which are in central and southern Sweden.

This time, everyone in the country who had an electricity contract on December 31st is eligible for a payment, meaning those in Electricity Districts 1 and 2 will also get payments.

The compensation covers high prices in November and December last year, and will amount to 90 öre/kWh in districts 1 and 2 and 126 öre/kWh and 129 öre/kWh in Districts 3 and 4 respectively.

Unlike last time, this time there will be no compensation for heavy electricity users, with households only compensated up to a maximum usage of 18,000 kWh.

This will prevent a repeat of the payments at the end of February when some users received payments of over 700,00 kronor.

READ ALSO: How to register for Sweden's energy price compensation

How do you register to receive a payment?

If you have BankID and a Swedish bank account, you can register your bank account directly with Swedbank. The deadline for registration was February 13th, and you can find out more details on registration in English here.

You don't need to be a Swedbank customer to receive the subsidy, and you had to register your account with Swedbank even if it's a Swedbank account.

People who have already registered their account for the first round of payments or who have previously received payments from Försäkringskassan or from the Swedish Pensions Authority (Pensionsmyndigheten) do not need to register again.

Advertisement

Warning against fraud

Försäkringskassan has put out a warning, telling people that they will not be contacted by anyone over the payments, meaning. If someone claiming to be from Swedbank, another bank, Försäkringskassan, or Pensionsmyndigheten gets in touch by telephone or email about the payments, they are likely to be fraudsters.