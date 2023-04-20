Today in Sweden: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

Three out of four Stockholm commuter trains to run on Thursday as strike ends

The three-day wildcat strike mounted by Stockholm train drivers this week comes to an end on Thursday, with train operator MTR estimating that about three our of every four commuter trains will be running as normal.

Stockholm's regional transport operator SL says on its website that services were expected to be more regular on Thursday, although it will continue to arrange replacement buses to take some passengers to their nearest underground stations.

The train drivers had planned from the start for the strike to last only three days, hoping to protest against the decision a shift towards driver-only trains.

Swedish vocabulary: regelbunden – regular

Sweden hopes to send astronaut to International Space Station 'within a year'

Sweden's government has announced plans to send a Swedish astronaut to the International Space Station 'within a year', with the government tasking the Swedish National Space Agency with pursuing the issue within the European Space Agency.

"This is about Sweden as a tech nation," Sweden's education minister, Mats Persson, told public broadcaster SVT's main news programme on Wednesday night. "We are country that is right at the forefront, a country which develops the latest modern technology and this is a part of that."

According to SVT, Marcus Wandt, a former fighter pilot, has been selected for the role.

Swedish vocabulary: en stridspilot – a fighter pilot

Volvo spy gave Russian agency computer code for self-driving vehicles

The Swedish-Macedonian consultant who spied on Volvo and Scania for Russia had passed his handler computer code for self driving vehicles, a new investigation of Russian espionage in Scandinavia broadcast by Sweden's public broadcaster SVT, has found.

The man was sentenced to three years in prison for spying in 2021, but it has not so far been made public exactly what information he passed to his Russian handler, who worked for Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service.

The investigation also discovered that the handler, who was not arrested due to his diplomatic immunity, was now working in Seoul, South Korea. He left Sweden a few weeks after the two were caught at a meeting at a restaurant in Stockholm.

The programme was part of a joint investigation with Denmark's DR, Norway's NRK, and Finland's Yle.

Swedish vocabulary: utrikesunderrättelsetjänsten – foreign intelligence service

United States calls for Swedish Nato entry 'before summer’

The United States will work to ensure Sweden becomes a Nato member by the summer, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in Stockholm on Wednesday.

Austin commented on Sweden’s ongoing attempts to join Nato during a visit to the Muskö naval base south of Stockholm, where he was received by Swedish counterpart Pål Jonsson.

Sweden has the “full and firm support of the United States” in its bid for Nato membership, he said.

“We look forward to soon welcoming Sweden” as a Nato member following Finland’s recent entry into the alliance, Austin said at a press briefing.

“We encourage our allies Türkiye and Hungary to ratify Sweden’s succession as soon as possible,” he said.

Swedish vocabulary: anslutning – succession