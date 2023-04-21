Sweden's BankID plans to release new 'digital ID card' this summer

Advertisement

According to Charlotte Pataky, the company's press spokesperson, the digital card would contain the same information and photograph as a standard Swedish identity card and would have the same expiry date.

The card can be used to prove your age at Sweden's Systembolaget alcohol monopoly, to collect parcels at the post office, and do other forms of shopping which require customers to prove their age or identify.

READ ALSO: How a new Swedish law could give more foreigners BankID

"The digital ID is a solution which BankID is offering but it is up to every individual government agency and company if they want to accept it," Pataky said. "It is not possible to use it when you are flying out of the country. For that you'll need a passport."

BankID is run by the company Finansiell ID-Teknik BID, which in turn is owned by seven banks: Danske Bank, Handelsbanken, Ikano Bank, Länsförsäkringar Bank, SEB, Skandiabanken, and Swedbank.