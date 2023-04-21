Today in Sweden: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

Sweden joins Denmark in push to annul EU's minimum wage directive

Sweden will next week send a formal request to the EU's Court of Justice, asking to be allowed to join Denmark in its case requesting annulment of the EU’s minimum wage directive, the country's deputy employment minister has confirmed.

The right-wing government has been under pressure from the opposition Social Democrats, as well by both the unions and employer trade bodies, to join Denmark in its push to annul the directive, but has up until now held back from making any commitments.

Brandberg told TT newswire that Sweden's permission was that unions and employer trade bodies should alone be tasked with setting salary levels and that the EU should not be involved in setting wage levels through legislation. "This is an important issue of principle, which at root is about the limits of the EU's authority," she told TT. "We were waiting to see how the Danish case was formed and when we saw it, we quickly realised that it was something we could become involved in." Swedish vocabulary: EU:s befogenheter – the EU's authority/jurisdiction Swedish prosecutors call for Spain to extradite gang boss

Swedish prosecutors have requested that leader of the "Los Suecos" [The Swedes] gang blamed for two murders in Spain's Costa del Sol, to be extradited to Sweden where he is wanted for aggravated narcotics offences.

According to the TT newswire, the gang leader could be released from prison in the near future, after receiving a shorter sentence in exchange for admitting to taking part in a series of murders.

Surprised by his imminent release, Swedish police have activated several stalled cases against the gang leader, placing him in pre-trial custody in his absence for two serious narcotics crimes and one case of especially serious narcotics crimes.

"The person in question is currently being held in Spain and we are following information on the Spanish process," Swedish prosecutor Lisa Åberg told the Sydsvenskan newspaper.

Swedish vocabulary: att begära utlämning – to request extradition

Advertisement

High Court backs eviction of family due to disruptive son

Sweden's High court has ruled that a family can be evicted from their apartment after their teenage son was found guilty of a series of crimes against neighbours in the apartment block, including assault and illegal threatening behaviour, the Hem & Hyra magazine has reported.

The son at one pointed punched a relative of a neighbour who came to visit, he has threatened to burn down neighbours' homes, and has spitted on their doors.

Sweden's Hyresnämnden rental court ruled last year that the landlord could not break off the parents' rental contract, a judgement the High Court has now overturned.

In the court, the parents said that they had taken measures to reduce the impact of their son, forcing him to move out of the apartment.

Swedish vocabulary: att spotta – to spit

Advertisement

Ikea to open new stores in US with huge investment

Swedish furniture giant Ikea announced plans Thursday to spend more than two billion euros ($2.2 billion) to expand in the United States, its biggest investment in almost four decades in the country.

The Ingka holding company, which controls the majority of Ikea's stores and accounts for more than 90 percent of its total sales, plans to open eight new stores in the United States.

It will also add nine "plan and order points" -- smaller stores where customers can get furnishing advice for kitchens, bedrooms and living rooms. The three-year expansion will add more than 2,000 jobs in the United States.

"It's the biggest investment we have ever done in one single country," Tolga Oncu, head of Ikea Retail at the Ingka Group, told AFP, adding they see "endless opportunities" in the United States.

Despite retailers moving more and more online, Ikea remains committed to its store model.

"The Ikea store has been, is, and will continue to be the most important part of Ikea," Oncu said.