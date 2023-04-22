LISTEN: Learn Swedish the rude way, and how foreigners are unionizing Sweden's tech sector

Advertisement

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists James Savage and Richard Orange, as well as our guest this week, Sen Kanner, chairperson of the union club at Klarna.

This week Richard tells us about a new TV investigation into alleged large-scale Russian spy activity in the Baltic Sea.

We take a look at the spring budget presented this week by finance minster Elisabeth Svantesson and the political implications for the main parties.

We've all tittered at some point at a Swedish word that sounds similar to a word with a different meaning in our own languages. This week we're especially focused on words that people with native languages other than English have been sharing with us.

Staying with language, we chat about some alternatives to Swedish for Immigrants (SFI) classes.

Two of Sweden's biggest tech companies, Spotify and Klarna, are in the news right now over attempts by workers to convince management to sign on to collective bargaining agreements. In both cases the people behind the unionization drive are immigrants to Sweden. This week our guest, Sen Kanner, tells us all about the process at Klarna.

