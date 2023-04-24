New transport chaos possible in Stockholm as drivers mount 'safety stop'

Advertisement

The union called for driver-only trains to be stopped on safety grounds, claiming that the number of safety incidents had increased since the train operator MTR brought in driver-only trains. ST is demanding that a guard be present on all trains for them to be allowed to run.

According to Niklas Ekström, press spokesperson for MTR, about half of the trains it operates will be stopped if the Swedish Work Environment Agency (Arbetsmiljöverket) rules that the safety stop is justified.

"We are working hard to handle this as quickly as possible and have prepared all the material that the Work Environment Agency might need to make a correct assessment," he said. "We are also looking at what resources we have to join those trains which are currently driver-only."

Stockholm's municipal transport company SL wrote on its homepage on Monday that it believed that the stop could go ahead.

"If there is a safety stop, there is of course a big risk of an impact on traffic, but MTR has informed us that they are prepared to in some way handle the safety stop and be able to run traffic," said Henrik Palmér, SL's press spokesperson.

"We expect traffic to go well today. We think that this is going to get sorted out. This is still speculation, but if it's really important to you to get somewhere on time, you should maybe keep a closer eye on this."

The new industrial action follows three days of disruptive wildcat strikes last week.