Swedish radio sends out mobilisation message for first time since Cold War

Karin Berggren, from P4 Stockholm's traffic channel, told the TT newswire that the announcement had been worded in such a way that few if any listeners would mistake it for a real mobilisation call.

"The message is formulated so that you understand that this is an exercise and that we are not in an emergency situation," she said. "There's also been an enormous amount of information sent out about the Aurora exercise, so I hope that no one will spit their coffee out on hearing it and think that Sweden is at war."

The message, broadcast on P4 local channels across the country, will begin by stating that it is part of an exercise.

"This message is a part of the the Armed Forces exercise Aurora 23," it will sound. "Today on April 24th, we are launching Aurora 23. Those of you who have received call out order to the war exercise starting on April 24th should as soon as possible establish yourselves at the place assigned to you under you call-out orders."

In a press release, the Swedish Armed Forces explained that the message was being sent out to "practice the measures taken for mobilisation in a realistic way".

"It's possible that the radio might be used in future exercises. We'll take this decision after assessing the exercise together with [the public broadcaster] SR," Lieutenant Colonel Ronnie Uddén, who is responsible for planning the mobilisation event, said in a press release.

The mobilisation call will also be shared by an emergency alarm, through a TV call-out and through letters.