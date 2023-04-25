Sweden launches 'productivity commission' to look at economic reforms

Advertisement

Lindblad was the deputy head of the Moderate Party's parliamentary organisation from 2003, and helped oversee seven budgets as a state secretary. Since 2013, he has headed Sweden's National Debt Office.

"I have received an extremely free mandate," Lindblad said at a press conference announcing his appointment.

One issue the commission will investigate, Lindblad said, is the willingness in society to introduce new technology and embrace new research, including emerging AI technology, for example.

"How we handle technological discoveries is of course something we are interested in looking at."

"Sweden needs reforms to boost our low growth," Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said. "High productivity makes a country rich and improves welfare."

Svantesson described reform as "essential for Sweden's competitiveness," adding that Sweden is, in general, a productive country, but more can be done.

Improving productivity will also lead to real wage increase, she added, which is important in the current climate where salaries are effectively decreasing due to inflation.

She singled out the building industry and the public sector as two areas suffering from poor productivity.

The commission will hand in its first report in May 2024 and its final conclusions in October 2025.