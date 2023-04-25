Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Sweden launches 'Productivity Commission' to look at economic reforms

Sweden's government on Monday appointed the economist Hans Lindblad to lead a Productivity Commission tasked with suggesting potential reforms which could improve Sweden's productivity and boost growth.

Lindblad was the deputy head of the Moderate Party's parliamentary organisation from 2003, and helped oversee seven budgets as a state secretary. Since 2013, he has headed Sweden's National Debt Office.

"I have received an extremely free mandate," Lindblad said at a press conference announcing his appointment, saying he was interested in bringing new technology and research into the economy.

"How we handle technological discoveries is of course something we are interested in looking at."

"Sweden needs reforms to boost our low growth," Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said. "It is essential for Sweden's competitiveness."

She singled out the building industry and the public sector as two areas suffering from poor productivity.

The Commission will leave in its first report in May 2024 and its final conclusions in October 2025.

Swedish vocabulary: svensk konkurrenskraft – Swedish competitiveness

Social Democrats call Migration Minister to parliamentary committee over EU pact

Sweden's Social Democrats have called Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard to the parliament's Committee on Health and Welfare to explain Sweden's position in the ongoing negotiations over the EU's new Migration Pact.

The far-right Sweden Democrats on Friday threatened to withdraw support for the government if the government did not try to stop the pact.

"It is reasonable for parliament to be given a chance to understand the government's position and how the Sweden Democrats are holding themselves to it," Anders Ygeman, the party's migration spokesperson, told the TT newswire.

"We want to find out whether what appears to have been the government's position has up until now had support or whether the situation is as the Sweden Democrats are describing it in the media."

Ygeman said that he deemed the EU Migration Pact to be necessary.

"If you have common borders you need a common migration policy, otherwise some countries risk shouldering far too great a share of the responsibility," he said.

Swedish Vocabulary: ansvar – responsibility

Guards back on trains in Stockholm after drivers mount 'safety stop'

Around 90 percent of commuter trains were expected to run as normal on Monday morning after the trains' operator, MTR, called back guards after the ST transport union called for a "safety stop" from 9am, where drivers were asked not to operate driver-only trains.

At 10am on Monday, MTR said that around 20 guards had started working again, allowing 90 percent of trains to operate as normal.

"Many of the guards have taken other roles in the company and no one has been made redundant," said Niklas Ekström, the press spokesperson for MTR's commuter trains operation. "We have a plan for how they can be used to provide back up in the event of a safety stop.

The Swedish Work Environment Agency (Arbetsmiljöverket) will now visit the commuter trains to determine whether the safety stop is justified.

Swedish vocabulary: lokförare – train drivers

Herring shortages push Swedish producers to ferment roach instead

A shortage of herring has pushed a producer of Sweden's famously stinky surströmming delicacy to experiment with alternatives, putting fermented roach on the menu for the first time.

Björn Lundgren, who produces fermented herring with his brother Lars on the Rovögern peninsular outside Umeå, said that the idea of using roach - another fish - as a herring replacement had come from the musician Stefan Sundström, a friend of the brothers, after they complained of a shortage of herring in the area.

"It was partly because it would be tasty, but we also did it as a little bit of a joke," he said. "There's a big shortage of herring, but there's a lot of roach."

The roach, known in Sweden as mört, is common both in lakes and in coastal areas of the Baltic Sea.

The Lundgren brothers have so far prepared around 50kg of fermented roach, experimenting with different recipes alongside Sundström. At least one, they claim, had very tasty results.

Swedish vocabulary: en mört – a roach