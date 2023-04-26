Today in Sweden: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Danish PM celebrates Sweden's shift to tough migration stance

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday welcomed Sweden's moves to follow Denmark's example and bring in a much stricter immigration policy, as Sweden's prime minister Ulf Kristersson visited her in Copenhagen.

"Sweden and Denmark have got close to one another when it comes to migration policy and that is something we should take advantage of as much as possible," she said at a joint press conference at Marienborg, a castle north of Copenhagen.

Kristersson said that Sweden "is about 10-15 years behind Denmark, if we're honest" in the shift to tighter migration.

The press came after Kristersson visited Hjemrejsestyrelsen, the agency responsible for sending refugees back to their home countries in Denmark.

Kristersson said that his government expects changes to the EU Migration Pact agreed by the EU parliament, signalling that it was reacting to a threat from the far-right Sweden Democrats to withdraw support from his government if it did not oppose the pact.

The EU parliament does not have the final decision, he said.

"That's the way it's always been. Now the EU parliament has agreed on what they think on a number of things the EU Council will decide on. Sweden is not going to contribute towards a European policy which will increase immigration to our part of Europe."

Swedish vocabulary: att medverka – to contribute/assist

Norway irked over Swedish rocket crash on its turf

The Norwegian foreign ministry expressed irritation on Tuesday with Sweden for not immediately informing it of a research rocket that crashed in Norway, in a rare spat between the two neighbours.

The rocket, which was launched early Monday from the Esrange Space Centre in Kiruna, northern Sweden, plunged into a mountainside in the Malselv municipality in Norway's far north, about 10 kilometres (six miles) from the closest inhabited area.

No one was injured and no material damage was reported. "The crash of a rocket like this is a very serious incident that can cause serious damage," the foreign ministry in Oslo said.

"When such a border violation occurs, it is crucial that those responsible immediately inform the relevant Norwegian authorities through the proper channels," it said.

The rocket was carrying out experiments in zero gravity at an altitude of 250 kilometres.

Swedish government pressured to hike minimum salary for work permits

Sweden's Social Democrat opposition has criticised the government for failing to hike the minimum salary for a work permit a full five months after a new law gave them power to do so.

The party's migration spokesperson, Anders Ygeman, estimated at a press conference on Tuesday that Sweden would have received 15,000 fewer low-skilled labour migrants by this point if the Social Democrats had been in power and raised the salary threshold to 30,000 when the law came into force in November.

"Despite the government having five months to decide on a threshold, they haven't yet managed to do so," Ygeman said. "The 'paradigm shift' seems to mean allowing the number of low skilled labour migrants to increase."

t the press conference, Ygeman referred to the forecast from the Migration Agency that around 100,000 people would seek work permits in Sweden in 2023, with a similar number applying in 2024 and 2025.

"This is a level Sweden has never previously experienced. This is a historically high level," he said.

Maria Malmer Stenergard rejected the criticism.

"It's almost laughable that Ygeman is so inpatient when he himself sat in a government that did not succeed in limiting labour migration in eight years," she said.

She said that the government would make a proposal to "significantly increase" the salary threshold "within the near future".

Swedish vocabulary: historiskt – historically

Sweden expels five Russian diplomats for 'breaking Vienna Convention'

Sweden on Tuesday announced that it was expelling five Russian diplomats for "activities not compatible" with their diplomatic status.

Sweden's foreign ministry said "five officials at the Russian Embassy in Sweden are being asked to leave the country" due to unspecified activities that are "not compatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations".

"Their activities on our territory have not been in keeping with the status as diplomats," Sweden's foreign minister Tobias Billström told state broadcaster SVT.

Swedish vocabulary: oförenliga med – not compatible with