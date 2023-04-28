'Astounding' rise in property prices in Stockholm
Apartment prices in housing associations (bostadsrätter) in Stockholm went up 0.5 percent in April compared with March, according to a property price indicator by Danske Bank.
“We are astounded at Stockholm’s housing association prices which showed a small but significant rise in April,” the bank’s chief economist, Michael Grahn, said in a comment.
Danske Bank had counted on prices falling 25 percent from the peak last spring, but they are so far only down 12 percent, showing, the bank said, “an unbelievable resilience”.
It warns however that the worst may be yet to come. According to Danske Bank's predictions, property prices still have a way to fall. It did write, however, that "it may not be as bad as we first feared".
