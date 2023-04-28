Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Sweden's Social Democrat opposition says 'listen to industry' and build more wind

Sweden's Social Democrat opposition has accused the government of not doing enough to remove barriers to new wind generation, saying that Swedish industry is worried.

"It's important that the government now listen to industry and business," Anna-Caren Sätherberg, the party's climate spokesperson, told the TT newswire.

"Business is screaming for more electricity and wants to know the conditions for investment. Time is short and this is something that really matters, and it's only wind power that can help the big investments being made now."

At the same time as an inquiry into improving the incentives to build wind power, environment minister Romina Pourmokhtari reiterated the government's position that wind power companies rather than the government should be responsible for giving compensation to municipalities and people living near projects.

Sätherberg said that the inquiry launched by the Social Democrats had promised to look at compensation, but that the new government's inquiry did not do that.

She said that the Social Democrats' inquiry "was lying ready in the government's desk drawer".

"There are many things that the government has already lined up to spur more wind power but has not acted on."

Swedish vocabulary: incitament – incentives

Advertisement

Housing prices rise in Stockholm

Prices of flats in housing cooperatives (bostadsrätter) rose by 0.5 procent i Stockholm in April according to a housing indicator put together by Danske Bank.

"We are amazed at Stockholm's housing cooperative prices which showed a small but significant rise in April," the bank's chief economist, Michael Grahn, said in a comment.

Danske Bank had counted on prices falling 25 percent from the peak last spring, but they are so far only down 12 percent, showing, the bank said, "an unbelievable resilience".

Swedish vocabulary: förbluffade – amazed

Volvo looks to make savings as rising costs hit profits

Sweden's Volvo Cars on Thursday reported a drop in its first-quarter profits, even as its revenue grew, with the car maker saying it was looking for areas to cut costs.

Like other car companies, Volvo Cars has faced supply chain problems and higher costs amid soaring inflation.

The Swedish carmaker, majority-owned by China's Geely, reported a 10-percent increase in sold cars to some 162,900 cars, and a 29-percent increase in revenue to 95.7 billion kronor ($9.3 billion).

Despite this, the company's net profit fell to 3.98 billion kronor, compared to 4.5 billion a year earlier.

The company said its efforts to reduce costs had started to materialise in certain areas but said it might have to look to further cut expenditure.

"Given the long-term nature of the headwinds our industry is likely to face, we are also evaluating the need for further targeted cost actions that are sustainable over time and that will contribute to our growth," CEO Jim Rowan said in a statement.

Swedish vocabulary: minska kostnaderna - cut costs

Advertisement

Committee approves new terror law

The parliamentary Justice Committee has recommended that parliament approves a law which would make it illegal to take part in terror organisations, according to a press statement.

If the law is approved, it would be illegal to "promote, strengthen or support" a terror organisation. It would also become illegal to finance participation in a terror organisation.

The law is an important step in Sweden's aim to become a Nato member, as Turkey, who has not yet approved Sweden's Nato application, has demanded stronger legislation from Sweden on this issue.

The Justice Committee writes that the change in the law could be an "effective way" to prevent participation in terrorism.

Those found guilty under the new law would risk imprisonment of between two and eight years, with a life sentence on the cards if the perpetrator had had a leading role in the organisation.

Two parliamentary parties - the Left Party and the Green Party - oppose the law.

The proposed law would come into effect on June 1st this year.

Swedish vocabulary: terrorlagen - terror law