LISTEN: Why is Sweden scared to talk about racism?

Advertisement

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists James Savage, Richard Orange, and Becky Waterton as well as our guest this week, author and photographer Lola Akinmade Åkerström.

Here's some background reading on the topics we're discussing in this week's episode.

Culture shock

Valborg & May 1st

Advertisement

Sweden Democrats and the EU migration pact

Asylum seeker child raises millions for charity

Racism in Sweden

Finally, our guest Lola Akinmade Åkerström tells us about In Every Mirror She's Black, her novel that tackles racism in Sweden and which Swedish publishers have rejected despite its success overseas.

Previous episodes:

Advertisement

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus