Sweden In Focus

LISTEN: Why is Sweden scared to talk about racism?

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden - [email protected] • 29 Apr, 2023 Updated Sat 29 Apr 2023 08:30 CEST
LISTEN: Why is Sweden scared to talk about racism?

In this week's episode: Swedish culture shocks, Sweden Democrats threaten to fell government, asylum seeker child raises millions for charity, and our guest Lola Akinmade Åkerström grapples with racism in Sweden.

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists James Savage, Richard Orange, and Becky Waterton as well as our guest this week, author and photographer Lola Akinmade Åkerström.

Here's some background reading on the topics we're discussing in this week's episode. 

Culture shock

Valborg & May 1st

Sweden Democrats and the EU migration pact 

Asylum seeker child raises millions for charity

Racism in Sweden

Finally, our guest Lola Akinmade Åkerström tells us about In Every Mirror She's Black, her novel that tackles racism in Sweden and which Swedish publishers have rejected despite its success overseas. 

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus

 

