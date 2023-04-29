LISTEN: Why is Sweden scared to talk about racism?
In this week's episode: Swedish culture shocks, Sweden Democrats threaten to fell government, asylum seeker child raises millions for charity, and our guest Lola Akinmade Åkerström grapples with racism in Sweden.
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists James Savage, Richard Orange, and Becky Waterton as well as our guest this week, author and photographer Lola Akinmade Åkerström.
Here's some background reading on the topics we're discussing in this week's episode.
Culture shock
- These are the worst culture shocks for foreigners coming to Sweden
- These are the worst culture shocks for Indians coming to Sweden
Valborg & May 1st
- What exactly is Swedish Valborg, and where are the best places to celebrate it?
- Why is May 1st a public holiday in Sweden?
Sweden Democrats and the EU migration pact
Asylum seeker child raises millions for charity
Racism in Sweden
Finally, our guest Lola Akinmade Åkerström tells us about In Every Mirror She's Black, her novel that tackles racism in Sweden and which Swedish publishers have rejected despite its success overseas.
- SURVEY: 'Sweden is decades behind on racism and diversity'
- 'Stop! This is what lagom truly means'
- Analysis - ‘No such thing as race’: why Sweden’s colour-blind approach is failing
- CNN - Opinion: Why is Sweden afraid of publishing this book on race?
- New York Times - A Social Media Takedown Is a Blessing in Disguise for Sweden
Previous episodes:
- LISTEN: Racism in Sweden, and how welcome do foreigners feel after the election?
- LISTEN: Why doesn't Sweden gather data on race and ethnicity – and should it?
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
