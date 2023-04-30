Valborg tips and making friends: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Advertisement

Been invited to a bonfire party this weekend? Wondering what on earth is going on? Swedes are celebrating the spring. Valborgsmässoafton (Walpurgis night in English) takes place every year on the last day of April. Here's The Local's guide to the festivities.

A move abroad often brings about changes in your own habits, with many people finding themselves slowly becoming more Swedish in a whole host of ways after making the move here.

When you move to Sweden, the chances are that sooner or later you will be asked to join a 'styrelse' or 'board', whether it's in your apartment block, children's school, or sports club. Here are ten rules to help you survive the next annual meeting.

Advertisement

Losing your job is never ideal, but for those in Sweden on a work permit there's another layer of worry. Can you stay in Sweden to look for work? Can you change career? Here's what happens.

You won't learn them in your Swedish for Immigrants class and you probably won't even hear them in daily conversation. But you can't avoid them, because they are splashed across every tabloid frontpage in Sweden. Here's what they mean.

Whether you're moving to Sweden’s second-biggest city for the first time or are looking for another neighbourhood, The Local talks you through some of your best options.