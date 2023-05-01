Today in Sweden: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

Labour Day celebrations

Today is Labour Day, also known as International Workers’ Day. The occasion is widely celebrated in Sweden, a country with a strong Social Democratic tradition, just as it is in Denmark, Norway, Germany and other parts of Europe.

Unlike in these countries, though, Sweden’s May 1st traditions have to some extent been split into two celebrations: Valborg on April 30th, seen as more of a bourgeois affair (it is also the Swedish King's birthday), and första maj, Labour Day, which is a left-wing day of protest in support of the workers' movement.

May 1st became a public holiday for the first time since 1772, coming into force the next year. It was also the first non-religious holiday to be designated a public holiday in Sweden.

We have more about Sweden’s Labour Day traditions in this article.

Kristersson likes Danish offshore asylum idea

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has spoken positively about Denmark’s plan to set up an offshore facility, outside of the EU, for processing people who are seeking asylum in the block.

Denmark has held talks with Rwanda over a number of years about setting up an offshore asylum facility in the African country, but eventually put its plan on hold and said it would prefer an EU agreement which would allow such asylum processing centres to be established outside of the EU.

The EU has generally shown little appetite for the idea but Kristersson was positive in an interview with Danish newspaper Politiken.

“Sooner or later I think that it is entirely obvious that asylum should be tried in a different way than tempting people to go on mortally dangerous journeys to get to the European area and then travel onwards,” he said.

Church of Sweden’s Facebook accounts hacked

Several of the Church of Sweden's Facebook accounts have been hacked over the last few days, news wire TT reports. Hacked accounts include the main Church of Sweden page, that of Archbishop Martin Modéus and the Church of Sweden Abroad channel.

"At the moment we are unable to publish with or moderate the channels. We are working hard to regain control of the pages with the help of a security company which specialises in cyber crime," Church of Sweden head of communications Pia Dahlén, communications said in a press statement

"We have tried on several occasions to contact Meta/Facebook to regain control but to no avail," she added.

Explosion destroys building entrance in Helsingborg

An explosion in central Helsingborg during the night destroyed the entrance to a business and parts of its façade, broadcaster SVT reports.

“Someone has placed something or thrown something that has detonated. This caused quite a lot of material damage, the entrance is practically blown out,” duty officer Jerker Olsson with the South police region is quoted by SVT.

No one was injured in the incident according to the report, while police are so far yet to arrest a suspect.

Police arrest two after shooting in Västerås

A teenage boy and a 25-year-old man were injured in a shooting late on Saturday. Police suspect that they shot at each other and both have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, TT reports.

Police in the area were alerted to a suspected shooting at 10:30pm on Saturday, when the 25-year-old man was found to have serious injuries and the teenager with minor injuries.

A bullet also entered a residential property next door where at least one person was at home. Nobody was hit at the address, police said.

“We have reason to believe that they shot at each other and have criminal connections,” said Magnus Jansson Klarin, spokesperson with the Mitt (Central) police.