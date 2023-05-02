Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Why is Sweden scared to talk about racism? Part 2

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden - [email protected] • 2 May, 2023 Updated Tue 2 May 2023 08:21 CEST
INTERVIEW: Why is Sweden scared to talk about racism? Part 2

Listen to part 2 of our interview with the author and photographer Lola Akinmade Åkerström.

Tune in for the second part of our interview with Lola Akinmade Åkerström where she talks more about how Sweden can get better at dealing with racism, how frequently she’s confronted with micro-aggressions, the ideas of integration versus assimilation, a tendency in Europe to fetishize and limit black women, what happens when the Swedish concept of lagom is applied collectively, the prospect of her novel In Every Mirror She’s Black making it to the screen, and what’s next for her characters in the upcoming sequel.  

