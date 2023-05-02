Sweden In Focus Paywall free
INTERVIEW: Why is Sweden scared to talk about racism? Part 2
Listen to part 2 of our interview with the author and photographer Lola Akinmade Åkerström.
Tune in for the second part of our interview with Lola Akinmade Åkerström where she talks more about how Sweden can get better at dealing with racism, how frequently she’s confronted with micro-aggressions, the ideas of integration versus assimilation, a tendency in Europe to fetishize and limit black women, what happens when the Swedish concept of lagom is applied collectively, the prospect of her novel In Every Mirror She’s Black making it to the screen, and what’s next for her characters in the upcoming sequel.
Don't miss:
- SURVEY: 'Sweden is decades behind on racism and diversity'
- 'Stop! This is what lagom truly means'
- Analysis - ‘No such thing as race’: why Sweden’s colour-blind approach is failing
- CNN - Opinion: Why is Sweden afraid of publishing this book on race?
- New York Times - A Social Media Takedown Is a Blessing in Disguise for Sweden
Previous episodes:
- LISTEN: Racism in Sweden, and how welcome do foreigners feel after the election?
- LISTEN: Why doesn't Sweden gather data on race and ethnicity – and should it?
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
