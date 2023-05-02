INTERVIEW: Why is Sweden scared to talk about racism? Part 2

Advertisement

Tune in for the second part of our interview with Lola Akinmade Åkerström where she talks more about how Sweden can get better at dealing with racism, how frequently she’s confronted with micro-aggressions, the ideas of integration versus assimilation, a tendency in Europe to fetishize and limit black women, what happens when the Swedish concept of lagom is applied collectively, the prospect of her novel In Every Mirror She’s Black making it to the screen, and what’s next for her characters in the upcoming sequel.

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus