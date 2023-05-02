Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Swedish PM Kristersson positive on Danish offshore asylum plan

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has spoken positively about Denmark’s hopes of setting up an offshore facility, outside of the EU, for processing people who are seeking asylum in the block.

Denmark has held talks with Rwanda over a number of years about setting up an offshore asylum facility in the African country, but its current government has put plans for a bilateral deal with Rwanda on hold and said it would prefer an EU agreement which would allow such asylum processing centres to be established outside of the EU.

The EU has generally shown limited appetite for the idea and it has also been criticised by the African Union and the UN’s refugee agency UNHCR, but Kristersson was positive in an interview with Danish newspaper Politiken.

“Sooner or later I think that it is entirely obvious that asylum should be tried in a different way than tempting people to go on mortally dangerous journeys to get to the European area and then travel onwards,” he said.

Social Democrat leader calls for summer activities with lunch in May 1st speech

Magdalena Andersson, the leader of Sweden's opposition Social Democrats criticised the government for failing to do anything to combat the cost of living crisis, and called for it to provide summer activities with free lunches across Sweden to prevent young, disadvantaged people being drawn into crime.

"We can't let this summer be a recruitment fest for criminal gangs," Andersson said in her May 1st speech in Jönköping.

Andersson said that many people in Sweden were "disappointed" with the new government. "It wasn't broken promises people voted for, not an economy smashed into bits".

"Breaking Swedish records is often something wonderful, but to do so in the number of election promises broken is nothing else but shameful".

The party called for more money to be given to municipalities and the regions and also called for 700m kronor to be spent on the summer activities project.

Swedish vocabulary: skamligt – shameful

Sweden Democrat climate sceptic MP leaves party

Elsa Widding, the MP who has spring to prominence for her open scepticism towards taking action to combat climate change, has left the party and will serve the rest of her term as an independent, she wrote on Twitter.

"The line has been passed. I am leaving the Sweden Democrats," she wrote on Twitter, adding in a video on YouTube that politicians were "expected to stay silent on the most important and life-deciding issues".

Widding recently received heavy criticism for taking part in a conference of vaccine sceptics, climate change deniers and people who relativise the Holocaust.

The Sweden Democrats called for her to stand down as an MP and let another Sweden Democrat replace her.

Swedish vocabulary: en gräns – a line/border

Sweden's new foreign espionage law stops SVT publication

Sweden's state television broadcaster SVT has decided not to publish maps included in this year's leak of Pentagon documents due to Sweden's new spy law, which criminalises publishing information 'which could damage Sweden's relations with another country".

The decision, taken by the broadcaster's editor-in-chief, Charlotta Friborg on the advice of the broadcaster's legal team, is the first documented evidence that the law, which came into force on January 1st, has prevented publication of a news story.

The stopped story showed the vulnerabilities of Ukrainian energy installations.

Swedish vocabulary: sårbarheter – vulnerabilities