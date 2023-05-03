Swedish PM to meet Ukraine's President Zelensky in Helsinki

Advertisement

The visit will mark Zelensky first foreign trip outside of Ukraine since the war started a year ago, making it a highly anticipated visit.

Zelensky will first meet privately with Finland's president Sauli Niinistö and then meet Kristersson later in the day. The Ukrainian and Finnish President will hold a joint press conference after their meeting, if the schedule stays on track.

According to a press release from Finland's presidential office, President Niinistö and Zelensky are expected to focus their discussions on Ukraine’s defence against Russia and Finland’s support for Ukraine.

Zelensky will also meet for a working lunch with Finland's prime minister, Sanna Marin, its foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, and with the leader of the National Coalition Party, Petteri Orpo, who is tasked with forming a new government after the elections.

Kristersson is in Helsinki to take part i the Nordic-Ukrainian summit alongside Norway's prime minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, Denmark's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, and Iceland's prime minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir.

The summit will focus on the Russia’s war in Ukraine, continued support from the Nordic countries for Ukraine, the development of Ukraine’s relationship with the EU and NATO, and Ukraine’s initiative for equitable peace.

Ukraine views support from the West as crucial, especially while preparing for the promised spring offensive.

Zelenksy and all the Nordic ministers have a joint press conference scheduled for 5pm, Finnish time.