Swedish union calls rail strike from May 11th

Advertisement

The strike will include some 1,200 members of the union from companies such as state-owned SJ train company, MTR which operates the underground in Stockholm, Transdev, which operates the Öresundstågen in southern Sweden and across to Denmark, and Green Cargo.

"In the negotiations the rail companies said they would not want to carry on negotiations if we called a strike. Now we'll see if they're true to their word," the unions negotiations secretary Ulrika Nilsson said.

The union is primarily striking about how much time members have to rest between shifts and how shifts are planned.

The union's chair, Gabriella Lavecchia, said in a press statement that two thirds of the unions members said they struggled to combine work with friends and family.

The strike on May 11th will impact drivers stationed in Malmö and also staff in Älvsjö, south of Stockholm.

Advertisement

On May 15th, there will also be a strike affecting drivers in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Eskilstuna and drivers on the red line of the Stockholm Underground.

Almega Tågföretagen, which represents rail companies, was disappointed with Seko's decision, saying that it was making unreasonable demands on shift planning.

"Of course, it's best if your schedule is fixed and never changes, but unfortunately that's not how things work in reality," the group said in a press message.