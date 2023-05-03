Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Swedish union calls rail strike from May 11th

Sweden's Seko union has called for strikes from May 11th after failing to make progress in discussions over a collective agreement with transport companies.

The strike will include some 1,200 members of the union from companies such as SJ, MTR which operates the underground in Stockholm, Transdev, which operates the Öresundstågen in Skåne, and Green Cargo.

"The rail companies said they would not want to carry on negotiations if we called a strike. Now we'll see if they're true to their word," the union's negotiations secretary, Ulrika Nilsson, said.

The disagreement primarily revolves around how much time members have to rest between shifts and how shifts are planned.

The union's chair, Gabriella Lavecchia, said in a press statement that two thirds of the unions members said they struggled to combine work with friends and family.

The strike on May 11th will impact drivers stationed in Malmö and also staff in Älvsjö, south of Stockholm.

On May 15th, will come a strike affecting drivers in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Eskilstuna and drivers on the red line of the Stockholm Underground.

Almega Tågföretagen, which represents rail companies, accused Seko of making unreasonable demands over shift planning.

"Of course, it's best if your schedule is fixed and never changes, but unfortunately that's not how things work in reality," the group said in a press message.

Swedish vocabulary: schemaändringar – schedule changes

Spring is late in Sweden for second year in a row

No, you're not imagining it, spring is late this year in Sweden.

According to a report from the Swedish Agricultural University, which runs the Spring check or Vårkollen project, flowers have yet to bloom and trees have yet to break their buds in areas of northern Sweden where spring would usually be in full flow.

In a normal year, birch leaves would have started to break out on the border of Norrland, the most northerly of Sweden's three lands, by May 1st, but this year the leaves are only out as far north as the area around Lake Mälaren, which includes cities like Uppsala, Stockholm and Eskilstuna.

Willow trees have similarly only started flowering up to the snowline, whereas in a normal year they would be flowering across Götaland and Sveland.

Ola Langvall, a professor at Swedish Agricultural University, which collects observations from volunteers across Sweden for the report, said that the university's research showed that the first birch leaves and flowers of spring were typically about two weeks earlier than they were in 1873.

"We also see that weather conditions in individual years can push us temporarily back to the springs of the 1800s," he said in a press release.

Swedish vocabulary: lövsprickningen – the bursting of the buds

Social Democrats calls for 3.5 billion kronor in raised child and student benefit

The opposition Social Democrats have proposed a temporary 3.5 billion kronor hike in child benefits and student benefit over the summer to help people deal with rising prices, in its alternative spring budget.

The party's economics spokesperson Mikael Damberg dismissed arguments that the government was unable to direct extra spending to households due to the need to combat inflation.

"I don't think there are any economists who would argue that directing 3.5 billion kronor in support to those who are struggling the most is inflationary," he said. "It isn't children who should be paying the cost for the crisis."

Swedish vocabulary: inflationsdrivande – inflationary

Inflation in Sweden taking an unexpectedly long time to decline: SEB

Sweden's SEB bank has reported that inflation in Sweden is taking an unexpectedly long time to decline with short-term indicators even indicating that core inflation excluding energy could even see further rises in the short term, before starting to fall in the second half of the year.

"The weak krona has affected the high inflation rates but prices in Sweden are being primarily driven by the same forces as in the eurozone," the bank wrote in its latest Nordic Outlook. "Developments in the prices of international raw materials and drops even for manufactured goods point, however, to a broad slow in price rises."

It noted, however, that the fact that salaries "are rising a little faster than usual" will lead to a bit of upward pressure on prices in 2024.

Swedish vocabulary: mer bearbetade varor – more processed/manufactured goods